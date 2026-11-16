Telangana BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the FRRO against PES Secretary-General Giacomo Filibeck, alleging his political remarks at the Bharat Summit violated visa conditions and infringed upon India's domestic political discourse.

Telangana BJP Seeks Probe Into Foreign Official's Political Remarks

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has lodged a formal complaint with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Telangana, seeking an immediate investigation into the participation and political remarks of Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), at the Bharat Summit held in Hyderabad on November 14.

In the complaint, submitted along with senior BJP leaders and members of the party’s State Legal Cell, Rao alleged that Filibeck raised the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” during his address at the summit and subsequently translated it as “Vote thief, leave your seat.” The BJP expressed serious concern over the participation of a senior functionary of a foreign political organisation in India’s domestic political discourse, particularly on issues concerning the country’s electoral process and political leadership.

The complaint stated that the issue was not merely about the political opinion expressed by a foreign national, but whether his participation and political messaging were consistent with the purpose of his visit and the conditions of the visa granted to him by Indian authorities. Seeking a comprehensive investigation, the BJP urged the FRRO to verify Filibeck’s nationality, visa category, declared purpose of visit, immigration records and applicable visa conditions. It also sought examination of whether the nature of his participation at the summit was disclosed to the competent authorities and whether all necessary permissions and clearances had been obtained.

The complaint further called for an investigation into the role of the event organisers, sponsors and coordinators to determine whether anyone knowingly facilitated or encouraged activities in violation of applicable immigration regulations. Invoking Sections 23 and 24 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the BJP sought appropriate legal proceedings if violations or abetment were established. It also requested authorities to preserve the original video recordings, transcripts, event correspondence, invitation letters and other relevant documentary and digital evidence.

The complaint urged the FRRO to register an FIR wherever a cognizable offence is disclosed, forward the findings to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Bureau of Immigration, and consider appropriate action under Section 29 of the Act wherever legally warranted. Emphasising India’s sovereignty and the sanctity of its democratic institutions, Rao stated in the complaint that foreign nationals, irrespective of their political standing or international designation, are required to abide by Indian laws and visa regulations. The complaint was also marked to the Director General of Police, Telangana; Commissioner, Bureau of Immigration; and Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The representation was signed by N Ramchander Rao, along with T Veerender Goud, Sriramulu Yadav, K Anthony Reddy, G Rama Rao and other BJP leaders and Legal Cell representatives.