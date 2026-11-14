Delhi's Sonia Vihar witnessed a spectacular Yamuna light and sound show during Chhath 2026. CM Rekha Gupta also highlighted the Namo Yamuna River Safari, featuring an electric cruise and musical fountain.

The Yamuna waterfront in Delhi celebrated Chhath Mahaparv with a lot of enthusiasm and Sonia Vihar became a popular spot as the area shone bright with a dazzling light and sound show. Highlighting the importance of the Goddess Yamuna and Lord Krishna, attendees were able to enjoy a unique display of colour, music and faith.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted pictures and information about the event, stating, "As part of an initiative to showcase the divine tales of Maa Yamuna and Lord Krishna..."

Yamuna Waterfront At Sonia Vihar Provides An Exciting Light And Sound Experience

The main feature of the event was the beautiful blend of lights, music and visual effects along the river. With the use of technology, key moments within religious and cultural history were highlighted showing how important the Goddess Yamuna is and the divine antics of Lord Krishna.

It has created something unique to the celebrations. Combined with beautiful lights and music, it has created something special to the Yamuna waterfront.

Namo Yamuna River Safari Will Provide Electric Boat Ride And Musical Fountain

Another exciting feature mentioned by the Chief Minister was the Namo Yamuna River Safari. This will include an electric boat ride, musical fountain and beautifully designed waterfront.

The electric boat ride will allow guests to enjoy the beautiful views of the Yamuna. Meanwhile the musical fountain and lights have been developed to provide entertainment.

The aim of this is to increase tourism in Delhi. By combining the religious and cultural elements of the river with modern day entertainment. Cleaning the river and keeping it in good ecological condition will be key.

Yamuna Tourism Project Will Bring Something New To Delhi

Currently people visit Delhi due to the amazing historical sites, places of worship and cultural sights. The Namo Yamuna River Safari could bring something new to the tourism industry in the capital.

The aim is to combine the heritage, entertainment and tourism aspects. Providing more opportunities for people to enjoy.

Senior Leaders Attend Event

Many high-profile politicians and public figures attended the event. Including BJP Delhi President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MP Manoj Tiwari, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravindra Indraj and many more.

This event has provided people with something to look at along the waterfront. As part of Chhath Mahaparv it has combined the religious element, culture and future tourism developments.