Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar reaffirmed the state's commitment to the Mekedatu dam project, seeking necessary environmental clearances from the Centre while ensuring legal water distribution to Tamil Nadu and pushing for infrastructure development.

Karnataka to Protect Right to Build Mekedatu Dam Says Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Putting the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project in the centre stage, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Karnataka will protect its right to build the dam and give 177 TMC water to Tamil Nadu as per law, and he has sought forest and environment clearances from the Centre. Speaking on his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, Shivakumar said the Supreme Court has already given an order on the issue and now what is needed is execution.

"Mekedatu issue - Supreme Court has given order. Now what we need is just one thing - all parties have agreed, let's go together. For that, I am sending everything - forest clearance, environment clearance. I have asked for one forest clearance and one environment clearance," Shivakumar said.

Asserting that building Mekedatu is Karnataka's right, he added, "It is my state, my right. And they [Tamil Nadu] should also know; Tamil Nadu also should know. Let them come with the delegation; I will show them, I will explain to them how it helps them." "I don't mind; it is politics there - if Congress doesn't condemn, DMK will condemn, if DMK doesn't condemn, AIADMK will condemn; then everyone may condemn, but why couldn't they do it? It is the law of this country; everyone has to accept the law of this country. The Supreme Court has very clearly said that they have the right to 177 TMC of water; it is our duty; we will protect the right; it is our right to build the dam and give them water," he added.

The CM said he has told the Centre that he will bring an all-party delegation to press for Mekedatu and they have agreed. Apart from Mekedatu, Shivakumar said he also demanded that Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats should be rejected. On Bengaluru development, Shivakumar said he demanded an equal share from the Centre for Metro, formation of a technical committee to speed up works, and extension of the Pink Line up to 500 km and clearance of pending cases. On double-decker flyovers, he said he personally explained to the Centre, along with Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, why they are needed in Bengaluru.

"Only 8% road space is there in Bengaluru; in other places it is 18-20%. Here we have to pay Rs 50,000 per square foot if we acquire land; we cannot give that, so we need double-decker, I made them understand that," he said. Reiterating his "Sangharsha Alla, Souharda" slogan, he said, "When we do politics, we will do politics. We will compete in development; we will cooperate. So when it's time for politics, we will do politics; when it comes to development, we will do development." "I will do my duty as representative of the state, as your sevak; whatever is in the interest of the government and the state, I will do with respect," he said. (ANI)