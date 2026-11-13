Kapil Mishra praises Delhi's BJP government for Chhath Puja 2026 arrangements while targeting Kejriwal. Nitin Nabin inaugurates the 11-km Munak Canal ghats and speaks about Yamuna cleaning.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has praised the Rekha Gupta led government for organising grand celebrations for Chhath Puja in the national capital while slamming the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for their decision on religious festivals. His comments come ahead of the inauguration of an 11 km long newly developed Chhath ghat at Munak Canal.

The development was inaugurated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ahead of the four-day festival and will help devotees, especially members of the Purvanchali community.

Delhi Minister Slams Kejriwal Government

Speaking to reporters ahead of the inauguration of the new ghat, Mishra said that in the previous administration headed by Arvind Kejriwal the celebration of Chhath Puja was restricted along the bank of the Yamuna. Mishra added that the previous government had also restricted Diwali celebrations.

However, Mishra said that in the previous year there were grand celebrations of Chhath in Delhi with the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This year preparations have been made for a larger celebration.

Mishra added that the newly developed ghat was "unprecedented". He added that Delhi has never seen such a long 11 km Chhath ghat. He added that this is now possible due to the election win for the BJP.

BJP National President Commends Rekha Gupta

BJP National President Nitin Nabin said he congratulates the government, ministers and officials for successfully completing the project on time. He added that the new facility will make a great gift for Chhath devotees, people from Eastern UP and Bihar along with devotees of Sanatan.

Nabin appreciated the new look of the Munak Canal. He added that when he visited the location he noticed that the water was very clean and resembled the purity of Chhath.

The festival is all about discipline, cleanliness and worshipping nature during Chhath. Devotees pray to both the setting and rising Sun.

Nabin Says Everyone Should Be Clean Throughout The Year

Nabin added that everyone should be clean throughout the year. He added that the celebration brings in families and communities. It helps remove divisions between people.

He added that the previous government did not care about developing common facilities such as canals, rivers and ponds.

Nabin added that the Delhi government is working hard to clean the Yamuna with the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He added that the river will become clean and will be able to host Chhath celebrations.

Chhath Puja 2026 Begins November 13th

The 4-day Chhath festival will begin on November 13th with the Nahay Khay ceremony. Chhath is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Traditional foods are prepared using clay cookware and stoves and there is a strict adherence to rituals and cleanliness.