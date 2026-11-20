Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a new BDO office in Galore and announced new development funds. He emphasized government welfare schemes for women, including pension updates and free electricity initiatives for the state.

Himachal CM Sukhu Unveils BDO Office at Galore, Announces New Welfare Schemes

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced the opening of a new Block Development Officer (BDO) office at Galore in the Nadaun Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district. According to a press release, the Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 crore for the local cooperative society and financial assistance for the construction of a new Panchayat Bhawan at Goeis Gram Panchayat. He also inaugurated a medical camp at Galore.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Sukhu said that the state government, through its political will and commitment, had increased the state treasury’s resources by Rs 4,000 crore. He said Himachal Pradesh had negotiated the Kishau Dam project on its own terms and conditions, ensuring that the state would not have to invest even a single penny in the power project. Once completed, the project would generate annual revenue of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 crore per annum for Himachal Pradesh, while Uttarakhand would have to spend around Rs 3,000 crore on its construction.

Sukhu said that increased financial resources would enable the government to develop better schools and healthcare institutions, thereby providing improved facilities to the people. He said that BJP leaders were attempting to take credit for the Hamirpur Medical College, whereas the institution was the contribution of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. He said he had personally made efforts for its establishment.

The Chief Minister added that after the formation of the Congress government in the state, Rs 500 crore had been spent from the state’s own resources to accelerate construction work at Hamirpur Medical College. The institution would emerge as one of the best medical colleges in the state within the next year. He said the state government was also working to provide world-class healthcare facilities at IGMC Shimla, Tanda Medical College and Nerchowk Medical College.

Sukhu stated the state government was committed to ensuring balanced development across the state. He said that all roads in the Galore area had been upgraded to double-lane roads, while a CBSE school had also been opened in the area and the required teachers had been appointed. Criticising the previous BJP government, he said that paper leaks had taken place through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission, whereas the Congress government had sent those involved in paper leaks behind bars. The Congress government was committed to ensuring merit and transparency in recruitment, he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government would soon launch the ‘Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar’ scheme. The income eligibility limit for the scheme had been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 to bring more women under its ambit. He said that under the scheme, 3.50 lakh eligible women aged between 18 and 59 years would receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 alongwith 300 units of free electricity in the family, as per the press release. He added that the state government had already increased the monthly pension of 2.87 lakh women aged above 59 years from Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,500. He said the state’s resources belonged equally to all sections of society and the government was committed to the welfare of every section.

Sukhu said that the programme to mark the completion of four years of the present state government would be organised in Sujanpur, Hamirpur district. He said the Congress had made significant contributions to the development of Himachal Pradesh. Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had brought the Regional Engineering College to Hamirpur, which is now known as NIT Hamirpur. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal had also contributed to the development of Hamirpur district. The Chief Minister said the state government had successfully faced economic, natural and political disasters over the past four years. Just over a year after the formation of the government, three MLAs from Hamirpur district had left its support. He said some MLAs were pressuring the government to award tenders in a wrong manner, while others were pursuing their political ambitions. However, he had refused to succumb to such pressures and remained committed to the interests of the state, he added.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders, the Chief Minister said they were repeatedly spreading falsehoods and had attained a PhD degree in lying. He said the Congress government had restored the Old Pension Scheme to 1.36 lakh employees, enabling them to live their post-retirement lives with dignity and self-respect. He alleged that the Prime Minister had announced Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh during the disaster last year, but the amount had not been released till now. Despite this, the state government had rehabilitated disaster-affected families using its own resources. He said Himachal Pradesh was moving towards self-reliance despite the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the central government.