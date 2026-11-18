Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Akvan is strengthening over the Bay of Bengal and may bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, as it moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast

Cyclone Akvan, which developed from a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, is strengthening as it moves towards the north-northwest. The system is currently positioned over the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal and adjoining central-western Bay.

According to the weather forecast, the cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on November 18. It may further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19, raising concerns over weather conditions along the eastern coast.

Andhra Pradesh landfall likely on November 20; Tamil Nadu to receive rain

The cyclone is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20, potentially between Nellore and Visakhapatnam, covering coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

At the time of landfall, wind speeds could reach 120–130 kmph, with gusts potentially touching 145 kmph.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is also likely to experience changing weather conditions due to the system. On November 18, isolated areas of southern Tamil Nadu and north coastal districts may receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu are also likely to see showers in some areas.

Heavy rain alert for Chennai; fishermen advised caution

On November 19, isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur may experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Moderate rainfall is also likely in parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry.

Some districts near the Western Ghats may receive light rainfall, while other parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to remain largely dry.

Temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated places between November 18 and 21.

Chennai is likely to experience cloudy skies, with moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas. The maximum temperature may hover between 31°C and 32°C, while the minimum could range between 23°C and 24°C.

Fishermen have also been warned about rough weather along the north Tamil Nadu coast. Winds of 50–60 kmph, with gusts reaching 70 kmph, are likely on November 18. Fishermen have been advised to follow weather warnings and avoid venturing into the sea during unsafe conditions.