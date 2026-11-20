BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'Pak fan boy' after the Congress leader's University of Chicago remarks regarding India's alleged lack of influence in global affairs and Pakistan's diplomatic role.

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for His Recent Pakistan Remarks in US

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday lashed out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “Pak fan boy” for remarks at the University of Chicago. At the University of Chicago, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the central government’s foreign policy as he argued that India should have a more active role in global discussions, expressing concern that the country had become a "side player" in international affairs. Gandhi mentioned Pakistan’s role in negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Pradeep Bhandari hit back, citing acknowledgement from Russia and Ukraine for India’s role in peace efforts and Iran waiving off Strait of Hormuz restrictions for Indian-flagged vessels amid the West Asia conflict. The BJP leader posted on X, “Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage, Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy! Yet again, he idolises Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach! “His love for Pakistan has made him forget that It is India which - Russia& Ukraine both acknowledged for its peace efforts - Iran waived of any Hormuz restrictions. Rahul Gandhi's love for terror state Pakistan made UPA compromise India's sovereignty at Sharmal Sheikh & not attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack,” he added.

The BJP’s attack came after Rahul Gandhi said, "India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States.” However, on the Pakistan question, he had said that India cannot accept a situation where innocent people are being killed. He said that Pakistan’s support for and promotion of terrorism has to stop for any dialogue to take place between the two neighbouring countries. "There is scope, but there is a major problem, and that is Pakistan’s support for and promotion of terrorism within our country. This is absolutely out of the question. It is impossible for us to accept a situation where our innocent people are being killed while we engage in talks with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin," he said.