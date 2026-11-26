Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness another spell of rain on November 26, with the IMD issuing a heavy rainfall warning for seven districts. Chennai and several other regions may also experience thunderstorms and showers

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for seven districts in Tamil Nadu for Thursday, November 26.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a trough extending from the Gulf of Mannar towards the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast, is influencing the state's weather conditions. The system is located around 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, isolated places in Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The warning also covers the ghat areas of Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

These regions may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Chennai And Several Other Districts Likely To Receive Rain

Apart from the seven districts under the heavy rainfall warning, several other parts of Tamil Nadu may experience light to moderate showers on November 26.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai.

The forecast also includes Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi.

Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive moderate rainfall at isolated places.

For Chennai, the weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms possible in some parts of the city.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31-32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast For November 27, 28 And 29

The IMD has also indicated that rainfall activity is likely to continue across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

- November 27: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and the ghat areas of Theni district. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur, Erode, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari may receive moderate rainfall. Puducherry is also likely to experience showers, while isolated parts of the remaining state and Karaikal may receive light rain.

- November 28: Moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive rain. Other parts of Tamil Nadu could witness light showers.

- November 29: Moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. Karaikal may also receive moderate rain, while isolated parts of the remaining state and Puducherry could experience light showers.