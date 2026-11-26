Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leads nationwide Samvidhan Raksha marches on Constitution Day. The party aims to safeguard democratic values and raise concerns about alleged systematic manipulations in electoral rolls.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the party’s 'Samvidhan Raksha' march in Lucknow today. Posters announcing the march have been displayed outside the residence of State Congress unit chief Aradhana Misra 'Mona'. The Congress will organise massive Samvidhan Raksha Marches across all states on November 26, marking Constitution Day, as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution, the official release stated. The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP will rally in Lucknow, sending out a key message ahead of the state polls in 2027.

In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal stated that every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) will organise the march in its respective state, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge participating in the march in Lucknow on November 26. Each march will begin at a statue of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising the Congress party's commitment to protecting the Constitution. Following the tribute to the founding fathers, Congress workers and citizens will read the Preamble aloud, recalling the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and take a solemn oath to protect the Constitution.

Alongside the marches, Congress workers will reach every polling booth under the Vote Rakshak campaign to verify the voters whose names have been deleted from electoral rolls and help them reclaim their right to vote. Venugopal appealed to citizens who cherish the Constitution, including students and youth, farmers and workers, women, Dalit, Adivasi, OBC and minority communities, as well as civil society members, to participate in the marches in large numbers and make November 26 a historic day of resolve."The Constitution gave every Indian the vote. The Indian National Congress is duty-bound and committed to defend it," he stated.

Raising concerns over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, Venugopal stated that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had placed before the nation documented evidence of Vote Chori. He cited fake and duplicate entries in Mahadevapura, systematic attempts to delete thousands of genuine voters in Aland, and serious irregularities in Haryana and other states, alleging that these pointed towards systematic and mass manipulation of electoral rolls. Instead of ordering an impartial inquiry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) chose to dismiss the findings, demanded affidavits from the Leader of Opposition and failed to share information sought by investigating agencies, he alleged.

Venugopal further referred to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began just months before the Bihar Assembly elections and has since expanded to twelve states and Union Territories in its second phase and sixteen states and three Union Territories in its third phase. While the stated objective of the exercise was to ensure clean electoral rolls, its effect was to make citizens prove that they belonged, he stated."Bihar's draft roll alone lost over 65 lakh names, and across the three phases deletions are now believed to exceed 13 crores," the statement wrote. The statement further stated that those most at risk from the exercise were the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, migrant workers and women who had moved homes after marriage, describing them as the very citizens Babasaheb and Gandhiji had fought to empower.

Venugopal alleged that these developments had been possible because the Election Commission was compromised. Referring to Article 324 of the Constitution, Venugopal stated that it envisaged the ECI as an independent constitutional body, insulated from the government of the day. However, he alleged that the law was amended to remove the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for Election Commissioners, giving the government of the day a decisive say in their appointments. “When a citizen's vote is stolen, every other right guaranteed by the Constitution becomes meaningless. This fight is therefore not about any one party, but about whether India will remain a democracy of We, the People,” the statement mentioned. (ANI)