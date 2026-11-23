Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness another spell of heavy rainfall as the Northeast Monsoon remains active. The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for nine districts, including Chennai, for November 23

Tamil Nadu is expected to experience intense rainfall in several areas on Monday, November 23, as the Northeast Monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across the state.

According to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, a trough extending from the southwest Bay of Bengal through the central-west Bay of Bengal towards the north coastal Andhra Pradesh is contributing to the prevailing weather conditions.

Under its influence, isolated places in nine districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

The districts under the heavy rain alert are:

- Chennai

- Tiruvallur

- Chengalpattu

- Villupuram

- Cuddalore

- Thanjavur

- Tiruvarur

- Mayiladuthurai

- Nagapattinam

Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Puducherry and Karaikal.

Moderate Rainfall Expected Across 20 Districts

Apart from the nine districts facing the possibility of heavy rainfall, several other parts of Tamil Nadu are also likely to experience unsettled weather.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds at isolated locations across 20 districts.

These include Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Meanwhile, other parts of the state may receive light rainfall at isolated locations.

Rain Alert To Continue On November 24: Check Districts

The wet weather conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday, November 24, with another heavy rainfall warning issued for nine districts.

According to the weather department, isolated places in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi may receive heavy rainfall.

Several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, are likely to receive moderate rainfall in many places.