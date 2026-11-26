CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka condemns racism at Oxford University, calling for embassy intervention, while also accusing Meta of digital censorship and stressing the critical importance of protecting the Indian Constitution.

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday expressed solidarity with Indian PhD student Kamakshi, who has alleged racial discrimination at the University of Oxford, and urged the Indian Embassy to raise the issue with the British government, saying that racism and casteism should "not be tolerated". Reacting to a viral video in which Kamakshi alleged that she faced a racially charged encounter and was told, "You smell...", Ranka said he had witnessed instances of Indian students facing racism during his four years in London, including from other Indian students. "Look, regarding racism, I lived in London for four years myself. I have seen instances where Indian students face racism, sometimes even from other Indian students. This is completely unacceptable. I haven't seen the specific video you are referring to, but we stand firmly with such students. Racism should not happen, and neither should casteism. We will request and urge the Indian Embassy to raise this issue with the British government; however, I do not know the exact details yet," he told ANI.

Kamakshi, who is pursuing a PhD at the University of Oxford, shared a video on Instagram recounting a racially charged encounter she experienced while shopping in the city. She also spoke about broader experiences of racism faced by people of colour in Oxford and prestigious academic institutions. Explaining why she decided to speak about such experiences, Kamakshi said that the support she received after a racist comment was posted on one of her earlier posts encouraged her to speak out. "All of you were so angry on my behalf [that it] made me realise that I was doing a disservice to you by not talking to you about the negative experiences that people have in Oxford," she said.

Ranka also reacted to the reported meeting between Congress leaders and Meta officials amid allegations of content restrictions on the social media platform, accusing the platform of digital censorship and questioning the deletion of 54 lakh posts in six months. He alleged that Meta deleted 5.4 million posts between January and June 2026, with the reasons cited being government directions or compliance with government regulations. "Between January and June 2026 -- a span of six months -- Meta deleted 5.4 million (54 lakh) posts. Each time, the only reason provided is that it was done at the behest of the government or in compliance with government regulations. What has transpired in this country that necessitated the deletion of 5.4 million posts in just six months?" he said.

Alleging that the platform's algorithm favoured content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while suppressing posts about Dr BR Ambedkar, Ranka said, "When photos or videos of Mr Modi are posted, the algorithm promotes them effectively. Conversely, if we post content about Babasaheb, the algorithm suppresses it. When we attempt to raise substantive issues, the algorithm ensures they are completely buried." He further alleged that digital censorship was being carried out deliberately in the country and said the party would oppose it. "Digital censorship is being enforced in this country in a very clear, deliberate manner—something we will absolutely not accept, and we will raise our voices against it, united," he added.

On Constitution Day, Ranka described the occasion as one of the most important days of the year, saying that the Constitution embodied the ideology and values of the nation. "Constitution Day is one of the most important days of the year. Our Constitution embodies the ideology and values of our nation. In recent years, we have witnessed how protecting the Constitution itself has become a major challenge. The very values and ideals enshrined in our Constitution, the principles laid out in our Preamble, are currently under threat of destruction," he said. He said the occasion held greater significance in the present circumstances and appealed to people across the country to come forward to protect the Constitution. "This is precisely why today holds even greater significance. We appeal to the people across the country to come forward and protect the Constitution. Only if the Constitution survives, will this nation survive," Ranka added. (ANI)