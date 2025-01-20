Chennai: Tomato, Onion and other vegetable price FALLS after Pongal; Check HERE
Fluctuating prices of vegetables, including tomatoes and onions, pose a challenge for households. While prices decreased after the Pongal festival, some vegetables remain expensive
Tomato and Onion Prices
Tomato and Onion Prices
Vegetables are essential for cooking, especially tomatoes and onions. Price hikes impact households significantly. Tomato prices can fluctuate drastically, reaching ₹120 or dropping to ₹5-10 per kg. Similarly, onion prices have been high for months due to low supply, reaching ₹100-120 per kg
Tomato and Onion Price Drop
Impact on Households
High onion prices forced households to reduce consumption and find alternatives. However, supply increased mid-December, leading to a price drop. Tomatoes sold for ₹10-15 per kg, and onions for ₹35-45 per kg, allowing people to purchase larger quantities
Onion Price Today
Pongal Festival Price Hike
Increased demand during Pongal caused vegetable prices to soar, doubling in some cases. Vegetables previously priced at ₹30 per kg reached ₹80, impacting households. Post-Pongal, prices began to decline
Vegetable Prices
Current Vegetable Prices
Pumpkin: ₹25/kg, Radish: ₹15/kg, Ridge Gourd: ₹40/kg, Snake Gourd: ₹20/kg, Ivy Gourd: ₹30/kg, Chayote: ₹10/kg, Cluster Beans: ₹50/kg, Cauliflower: ₹20/piece, Ginger: ₹50/kg, Beans: ₹25/kg, Eggplant: ₹20/kg, Drumstick: ₹70/kg, Cucumber: ₹20/kg
Koyambedu Vegetable Prices
Today's Koyambedu Prices
Carrot: ₹50/kg, Cabbage: ₹20/kg, Broad Beans: ₹30/kg, Butter Beans: ₹70/kg, Bottle Gourd: ₹30/kg, Bitter Gourd: ₹25/kg, Capsicum: ₹50/kg, Potato: ₹30/kg, Beetroot: ₹30/kg, Green Chili: ₹25/kg, Tomato: ₹15-25/kg, Shallot: ₹80/kg, Onion: ₹20-40/kg