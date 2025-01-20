Chennai: Tomato, Onion and other vegetable price FALLS after Pongal; Check HERE

Fluctuating prices of vegetables, including tomatoes and onions, pose a challenge for households. While prices decreased after the Pongal festival, some vegetables remain expensive

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 8:12 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 8:12 AM IST

Tomato and Onion Prices

Tomato and Onion Prices

Vegetables are essential for cooking, especially tomatoes and onions. Price hikes impact households significantly. Tomato prices can fluctuate drastically, reaching ₹120 or dropping to ₹5-10 per kg. Similarly, onion prices have been high for months due to low supply, reaching ₹100-120 per kg

article_image2

Tomato and Onion Price Drop

Impact on Households

High onion prices forced households to reduce consumption and find alternatives. However, supply increased mid-December, leading to a price drop. Tomatoes sold for ₹10-15 per kg, and onions for ₹35-45 per kg, allowing people to purchase larger quantities

article_image3

Onion Price Today

Pongal Festival Price Hike

Increased demand during Pongal caused vegetable prices to soar, doubling in some cases. Vegetables previously priced at ₹30 per kg reached ₹80, impacting households. Post-Pongal, prices began to decline

article_image4

Vegetable Prices

Current Vegetable Prices

Pumpkin: ₹25/kg, Radish: ₹15/kg, Ridge Gourd: ₹40/kg, Snake Gourd: ₹20/kg, Ivy Gourd: ₹30/kg, Chayote: ₹10/kg, Cluster Beans: ₹50/kg, Cauliflower: ₹20/piece, Ginger: ₹50/kg, Beans: ₹25/kg, Eggplant: ₹20/kg, Drumstick: ₹70/kg, Cucumber: ₹20/kg

article_image5

Koyambedu Vegetable Prices

Today's Koyambedu Prices

Carrot: ₹50/kg, Cabbage: ₹20/kg, Broad Beans: ₹30/kg, Butter Beans: ₹70/kg, Bottle Gourd: ₹30/kg, Bitter Gourd: ₹25/kg, Capsicum: ₹50/kg, Potato: ₹30/kg, Beetroot: ₹30/kg, Green Chili: ₹25/kg, Tomato: ₹15-25/kg, Shallot: ₹80/kg, Onion: ₹20-40/kg

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty anr

BREAKING: Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma gets death sentence, uncle sentenced to 3 years

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Metro train pilot saves life of young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru vkp

BREAKING: Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, Green line disrupted for 15 mins

Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 2.80 crore with 'free mobile gift' scam vkp

Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 2.80 crore with 'free mobile gift' scam

Man says ChatGPT diagnosed rare kidney disease even before doctors, saved his life; read his story shk

Man says ChatGPT diagnosed rare kidney disease even before doctors, saved his life; read his story

Recent Stories

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty anr

BREAKING: Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma gets death sentence, uncle sentenced to 3 years

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping ATG

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO] ATG

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Metro train pilot saves life of young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru vkp

BREAKING: Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, Green line disrupted for 15 mins

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Video Icon
Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Video Icon
BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Video Icon