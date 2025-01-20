Chennai: Tomato, Onion and other vegetable price FALLS after Pongal; Check HERE

Fluctuating prices of vegetables, including tomatoes and onions, pose a challenge for households. While prices decreased after the Pongal festival, some vegetables remain expensive

Tomato and Onion Prices Vegetables are essential for cooking, especially tomatoes and onions. Price hikes impact households significantly. Tomato prices can fluctuate drastically, reaching ₹120 or dropping to ₹5-10 per kg. Similarly, onion prices have been high for months due to low supply, reaching ₹100-120 per kg

Impact on Households High onion prices forced households to reduce consumption and find alternatives. However, supply increased mid-December, leading to a price drop. Tomatoes sold for ₹10-15 per kg, and onions for ₹35-45 per kg, allowing people to purchase larger quantities

Pongal Festival Price Hike Increased demand during Pongal caused vegetable prices to soar, doubling in some cases. Vegetables previously priced at ₹30 per kg reached ₹80, impacting households. Post-Pongal, prices began to decline

Current Vegetable Prices Pumpkin: ₹25/kg, Radish: ₹15/kg, Ridge Gourd: ₹40/kg, Snake Gourd: ₹20/kg, Ivy Gourd: ₹30/kg, Chayote: ₹10/kg, Cluster Beans: ₹50/kg, Cauliflower: ₹20/piece, Ginger: ₹50/kg, Beans: ₹25/kg, Eggplant: ₹20/kg, Drumstick: ₹70/kg, Cucumber: ₹20/kg

Today's Koyambedu Prices Carrot: ₹50/kg, Cabbage: ₹20/kg, Broad Beans: ₹30/kg, Butter Beans: ₹70/kg, Bottle Gourd: ₹30/kg, Bitter Gourd: ₹25/kg, Capsicum: ₹50/kg, Potato: ₹30/kg, Beetroot: ₹30/kg, Green Chili: ₹25/kg, Tomato: ₹15-25/kg, Shallot: ₹80/kg, Onion: ₹20-40/kg

