A massive fire broke out at the Pallikaranai dumpyard in Chennai, sending thick smoke over nearby areas and the marshland. Six fire tenders were deployed as firefighters battled the blaze. The fire was largely brought under control, officials said.

A massive fire broke out at the Pallikaranai dumpyard in Chennai on Thursday, sending thick plumes of smoke across nearby residential and commercial areas. The incident, which occurred close to the ecologically sensitive Pallikaranai marshland, triggered panic among residents and commuters as visibility dropped sharply and the air filled with heavy smoke and the stench of burning waste.

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Firefighting Teams Rush To Control Blaze

Fire and rescue services were quickly deployed to the spot, with at least six fire tenders pressed into service to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. Officials said teams acted immediately upon receiving information and began intensive firefighting operations to bring the situation under control.

Thick Smoke Disrupts Visibility And Daily Life

Dense black smoke rising from the dumpyard was visible for several kilometres. Motorists on nearby roads reported reduced visibility and breathing discomfort due to polluted air. Many commuters slowed down or stopped their vehicles as a precaution, while residents in adjoining areas expressed concern over possible health and environmental impacts.

Vehicles At Dumpyard Add To Fire Intensity

According to officials, the situation worsened after several abandoned and police-seized vehicles stored at the site caught fire. This added fuel to the blaze, intensifying the flames and increasing the volume of smoke released into the atmosphere.

Fire Brought Under Control, Say Officials

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr G S Sameeran stated that the fire had been largely brought under control and there was no need for panic. He added that firefighting operations were continuing and the blaze was expected to be fully extinguished within a few hours. Authorities are also reviewing safety protocols at the dumpyard to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Investigation To Determine Cause Of Fire

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire. An inquiry will be conducted once the site is completely secured and firefighting operations are concluded.