A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 33-year-old wife to death following a domestic dispute at their rented house in Chennai's Palavakkam on Friday morning before walking into a police station and surrendering.

A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 33-year-old wife to death following a domestic dispute at their rented house in Chennai's Palavakkam on Friday morning before walking into a police station and surrendering. The victim sustained 10 stab wounds to her neck and jaw, police said.

The deceased, identified as Muthupriya, was a BSc graduate from Sivaganga district. She had married Vivek, a native of Thiruvarur district, five years ago after the two met through a matrimonial service. Vivek worked as a driver at a luxury hotel, and the couple had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Thiruvenba.

The family had moved into a rented house in Palavakkam just a month ago. According to police, Vivek frequently picked fights with his wife, repeatedly accusing her of having deceived him before their marriage.

On Friday morning, another argument allegedly escalated into a brutal attack. Vivek reportedly knocked Muthupriya to the ground before repeatedly stabbing her with a kitchen knife. She sustained 10 injuries to her neck and jaw and died at the scene.

Following the alleged murder, Vivek took their young daughter to his brother Vinoth's house in Mudichur and left her in his care. He then proceeded to Neelankarai police station, where he surrendered and informed officers that he had killed his wife.

Police took Vivek into custody for further questioning as they began investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learnt from family members that Vivek had reportedly received treatment for mental health issues at a private hospital in KK Nagar, Madurai, around three months ago.

He had allegedly continued taking his prescribed medication for only about 10 days after returning home.