Amid the Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand's Transport Dept has issued over 1,600 challans, collecting Rs 43 lakh in fines from vehicle checks. Separately, security forces conducted a mock drill in Rishikesh to enhance pilgrim safety.

Vehicle Inspections on Yatra Route

The Uttarakhand Transport Department on Friday conducted inspections along the Kedarnath Yatra route to verify vehicle permits, check passenger capacities, and ensure compliance with mandatory documentation requirements amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

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Speaking to ANI, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Dharmendra Singh Bisht stated that the department has been conducting rigorous checks since April to ensure regulatory compliance.

Providing details on the enforcement drive, Bisht mentioned that from April to date, the department has issued 539 challans and generated approximately Rs 30.5 lakh in revenue. Additionally, in the month of May alone, officials issued 1,140 challans, resulting in a further collection of around Rs 12.5 lakh in revenue.

"The Char Dham Yatra commenced on April 22nd. In this context, and following the directives and encouragement of the District Magistrate, the Transport Department has been conducting continuous and intensive vehicle inspection drives in the Rudraprayag district. We began these checks in April; combining the figures from April to the present, we have issued 539 challans and generated approximately Rs 30.5 lakh in revenue. In the month of May alone, we issued 1,140 challans, generating around Rs 12.5 lakh in revenue, and this enforcement action will continue. I appeal to all pilgrims visiting for the Char Dham Yatra to travel at a leisurely pace given the weather conditions and to exercise patience..." said Bisht.

Security Strengthened with Mock Drill

Earlier, Security forces conducted a mock drill at the Char Dham Yatra Transit Camp in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh to assess and strengthen security arrangements for the ongoing Char Dham pilgrimage.

Circle Officer Tushar Bora said that one terrorist was injured and shifted to a hospital, while three hostages were successfully rescued in a coordinated drill by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Services, and local police.

The police official added that the drill was held to keep the forces alert and to instil a sense of security among the pilgrims.

"We conducted a mock drill to keep the forces alert and to instil a sense of security among the people. In the mock drill, we injured a terrorist and took him to a hospital, while saving three hostages. ATS, SDRF, Fire Department and local police worked in coordination. We learnt how to handle such situations," the Circle Officer told ANI.

About Char Dham Yatra

All of the four temples of Char Dham--Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath-- were opened in April 2026.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 22 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)