The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham have officially opened for devotees, announced CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Security is tightened, and videography or mobile phone use is banned within the temple premises to maintain the sanctity of the holy site.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday officially announced the opening of the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham, allowing devotees to offer prayers and begin darshan following the rituals.

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CM Dhami Welcomes Pilgrims

Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "Today, the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be opened for the darshan of devotees with full rituals and Vedic mantra chanting. On this sacred occasion, we extend a warm welcome and heartfelt congratulations to all of you for the holy Char Dham Yatra in the divine land of Uttarakhand. May Baba Kedar's blessings make every pilgrim's journey auspicious and blissful--this is our heartfelt prayer."

Security Measures and Restrictions

Earlier, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said that the administration has tightened security and management arrangements in Kedarnath Dham during the pilgrimage season. She said that the use of mobile phones, drones, or any cameras for videography has been completely banned within the temple premises. The administration has urged devotees to follow the rules and help maintain the sanctity of the temple premises.

"The gates of Kedarnath Dham are opening on April 22 at 8:00 AM. The 'Doli' (palanquin) has already arrived here, and along with it, a large number of devotees have also come. In accordance with the guidelines issued this time, making any kind of reels or videography in the temple courtyard is prohibited. The use of mobile phones within our perimeter is also prohibited," SP Tomar told ANI.

Grand Decorations at the Shrine

Meanwhile, this year, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) is aiming for a "grand and divine" aesthetic, adorning the ancient stone structure with approximately 51 quintals (5,100 kg) of multi-colored flowers sourced from across India and overseas.

Temple committee member Vinit Chandra Posti shared that special preparations have been made for the occasion of the temple's opening. Flowers sourced from across India and abroad are being used to decorate the shrine, further enhancing the beauty of the holy site.

Pilgrim Advisory and Yatra Commencement

Despite the festive air, authorities have issued advisories for devotees to carry heavy woollens, as temperatures remain near freezing due to the recent snow.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on Sunday with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. The send-off ceremony witnessed elaborate Vedic rituals, devotional chants and participation from priests, officials and a large number of devotees. Kedarnath Rawal Bhimashankar Ling and senior officials, including district authorities, were present during the rituals. (ANI)