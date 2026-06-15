The Char Dham Yatra is in full swing, with over 3.566 million devotees having visited the shrines by June 14, says Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop. Comprehensive arrangements for traffic, amenities, and safety are ensuring a smooth pilgrimage.

Amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop on Monday said that the Yatra is progressing in full swing, with more than 3.566 million devotees having visited the four shrines for darshan as of June 14. The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 22 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.

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Speaking exclusively to ANI, the Garhwal Commissioner said, "The Char Dham Yatra is proceeding in full swing. So far, 50 lakh people have registered, and 35 lakh 66 thousand people had completed the pilgrimage by yesterday. While the numbers have dipped slightly compared to the initial rush, people are now able to have darshan comfortably and easily, and the pilgrimage is proceeding smoothly."

Pilgrimage Arrangements and Management

He further stated that the District Magistrates have made comprehensive arrangements at all four dhams. Swaroop added, "To manage the traffic the traffic police have made arrangements... We have set up 18 holding areas across the entire Char Dham pilgrimage route... All necessary amenities--such as drinking water and toilets--are available there, and there are food stalls as well... According to the IMD, there is no likelihood of bad weather for the next 3 or 4 days..."

The pilgrimage areas have been divided into sectors and zones, with officials deployed across them to continuously monitor the yatra routes. Additionally, surveillance is being conducted from district headquarters through CCTV cameras and other monitoring systems to ensure the safe and efficient management of the pilgrimage.

Transport Department Conducts Rigorous Checks

Earlier on June 12, the Uttarakhand Transport Department conducted inspections along the Kedarnath Yatra route to verify vehicle permits, check passenger capacities, and ensure compliance with mandatory documentation requirements amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Dharmendra Singh Bisht told ANI that the department has been conducting rigorous checks since April to ensure regulatory compliance. Providing details on the enforcement drive, Bisht mentioned that from April to date, the department has issued 539 challans and generated approximately Rs 30.5 lakh in revenue. Additionally, in the month of May alone, officials issued 1,140 challans, resulting in a further collection of around Rs 12.5 lakh in revenue.

"The Char Dham Yatra commenced on April 22nd. In this context, and following the directives and encouragement of the District Magistrate, the Transport Department has been conducting continuous and intensive vehicle inspection drives in the Rudraprayag district. I appeal to all pilgrims visiting for the Char Dham Yatra to travel at a leisurely pace given the weather conditions and to exercise patience..." said Bisht. (ANI)