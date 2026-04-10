Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the government has removed the cap on the number of pilgrims for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. He assured that all departments are fully prepared to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for all devotees.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the goverment has decided that there will be no cap for now on the number of pilgrims for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, following a review meeting on preparations. He assured that all departments are fully prepared to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

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Comprehensive Preparations for a Hassle-Free Yatra

He stated that all preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are progressing smoothly, with the state government prioritising the safety and convenience of devotees.

Addressing the media after a review meeting, Dhami said, "A review meeting was held to review the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath)... All the departments are ready and committed to ensure that the devotees don't face any problem."

He added that extensive discussions were held on infrastructure and safety arrangements. "From roads to drinking water, transport, safety measures, disaster management, heli-services, and addressing cyber challenges--everything was discussed in detail," he said, emphasising that the government aims to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

"For now, we have decided to remove the cap on the number of pilgrims so that there are no restrictions. We've relaxed the standards for the number of pilgrims allowed," he said.

Overcoming Challenges and Ensuring Timelines

Addressing concerns over recent snowfall, the Chief Minister said that while seasonal snowfall has occurred, all arrangements will be streamlined before the yatra begins.

He also underlined that officials have been directed to complete all development works within fixed timelines, ensuring quality and regular monitoring.

PM Modi's Role in Uttarakhand's Development

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, Dhami highlighted his strong connection with Uttarakhand. "Prime Minister Modi has a deep bond with our state, 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand. Since he became Prime Minister, several major projects have moved forward--the Char Dham all-weather roads, expansion of health services like AIIMS, and increased heli-services. He personally undertook the Adi Kailash Yatra and designated Mana as the 'first village' of India," he said.

"Whether it's promoting winter tourism or providing assistance during disasters, the Prime Minister has always encouraged and supported us. During this visit, he will be giving us a major gift--the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is about to be operational. This will provide immense convenience to people across the country, especially those travelling between Delhi and Uttarakhand," he added.