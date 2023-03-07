Chapati, rice and aloo matar for dinner: Manish Sisodia's day 1 in Tihar Jail

During the hearing, the CBI submitted that he has not supported the investigation, and the witnesses were terrified. On the last date, the court issued notice to CBI on bail moved by Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case. The jail officials told news agency that the senior AAP leader has been kept in a senior citizen's cell, and is not sharing the cell with anyone at present.

"Sisodia is lodged in ward number 9, with mounted CCTVs, of Tihar Jail number 1," jail officials said, adding that he will be sharing his cell with another person in near future. He also has some dreaded criminals as neighbours in the same ward.

"After reaching Tihar Jail on Monday afternoon, Sisodia underwent a medical test and his report came normal," the officials added.

The AAP leader has been provided with a 'Sparsh Kit', which includes toothpaste, soap, toothbrush, and other items of daily needs.

"During dinner time, at around 6-7.30 pm, Sisodia was offered chapati, rice and aloo matar," the official said.

Sisodia was arrested last week in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

On Monday, the Special Judge MK Nagpal sent Sisodia to judicial custody for 14 days after noting that CBI did not demand further custody of him at this time.

After the court's order, party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Unless bail is decided, the court has no option but to extend judicial custody. Today, CBI had no questions for which they would've sought Manish Sisodia's interrogation. The bail hearing is on March 10 when it'll be decided if he gets bail or his custody is extended."