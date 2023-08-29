Manipur assembly adjourned sine die amid ruckus by Congress, Kuki MLAs skip session

Notably, all 10 Kuki MLAs abstained from attending the session, which was originally convened to address the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The violence has tragically resulted in over 160 deaths and left several injured.

In an event marked by political turmoil, the Manipur Assembly's one-day special session concluded abruptly on Tuesday (August 29). The session was adjourned sine die after a chaotic scene unfolded, as Congress MLAs insisted on extending the session to five days.

Notably, all 10 Kuki MLAs abstained from attending the session, which was originally convened to address the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The violence has tragically resulted in over 160 deaths and left several injured.

The Assembly proceedings commenced with a poignant two-minute silence to honor the lives lost in the violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The conflict ignited on May 3, stemming from a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts. The march was held as a protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Speaking on the somber occasion, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his condolences for those who had lost their lives due to the strife. He remarked, "In times like these, words seem inefficient for those who have lost their loved ones in the strife."

Amidst the chaos, the Assembly managed to adopt a resolution that underscored its commitment to resolving differences among the people through peaceful dialogue and constitutional avenues. The resolution reflected a collective effort to seek amicable solutions to the tensions that have gripped the region.

As Manipur grapples with the aftermath of the tragic violence, the Assembly's stance on dialogue and constitutional means holds the promise of eventual reconciliation and healing.

The resolution passed by the Assembly expressed a unanimous commitment to fostering unity and harmony among all of Manipur's residents, transcending differences of caste, community, region, religion, or language. The resolution also highlighted the state's prioritization of peace, affirming the Assembly's dedication to resolving disputes through dialogue and constitutional methods until complete tranquility is restored to the entire region.

Despite this resolution, Congress MLAs vocalized their concerns by raising slogans such as "Let's Save Democracy." Their demand for a five-day session was rooted in the belief that a single day was insufficient to adequately address the current situation in Manipur.

In recent developments, the government led by Chief Minister Biren Singh initially proposed an Assembly session by August 21. However, due to a lack of approval from the Governor, this date was adjusted to August 28.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's office announced the reconvening of the Assembly from August 29. These evolving decisions underscore the importance of addressing differences and promoting harmony as Manipur navigates its path forward.