Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur assembly adjourned sine die amid ruckus by Congress, Kuki MLAs skip session

    Notably, all 10 Kuki MLAs abstained from attending the session, which was originally convened to address the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The violence has tragically resulted in over 160 deaths and left several injured.

    Manipur assembly adjourned sine die amid ruckus by Congress, Kuki MLAs skip session AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    In an event marked by political turmoil, the Manipur Assembly's one-day special session concluded abruptly on Tuesday (August 29). The session was adjourned sine die after a chaotic scene unfolded, as Congress MLAs insisted on extending the session to five days.

    Notably, all 10 Kuki MLAs abstained from attending the session, which was originally convened to address the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The violence has tragically resulted in over 160 deaths and left several injured.

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood

    The Assembly proceedings commenced with a poignant two-minute silence to honor the lives lost in the violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The conflict ignited on May 3, stemming from a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts. The march was held as a protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    Speaking on the somber occasion, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his condolences for those who had lost their lives due to the strife. He remarked, "In times like these, words seem inefficient for those who have lost their loved ones in the strife."

    Amidst the chaos, the Assembly managed to adopt a resolution that underscored its commitment to resolving differences among the people through peaceful dialogue and constitutional avenues. The resolution reflected a collective effort to seek amicable solutions to the tensions that have gripped the region.

     

    Jharkhand: 4 dead, several injured as car runs over crowd in Palamu; check details

    As Manipur grapples with the aftermath of the tragic violence, the Assembly's stance on dialogue and constitutional means holds the promise of eventual reconciliation and healing.

    The resolution passed by the Assembly expressed a unanimous commitment to fostering unity and harmony among all of Manipur's residents, transcending differences of caste, community, region, religion, or language. The resolution also highlighted the state's prioritization of peace, affirming the Assembly's dedication to resolving disputes through dialogue and constitutional methods until complete tranquility is restored to the entire region.

    Despite this resolution, Congress MLAs vocalized their concerns by raising slogans such as "Let's Save Democracy." Their demand for a five-day session was rooted in the belief that a single day was insufficient to adequately address the current situation in Manipur.

    'When Indira Gandhi reached moon': CM Mamata Banerjee's fresh blooper after Rakesh Roshan gaffe | WATCH

    In recent developments, the government led by Chief Minister Biren Singh initially proposed an Assembly session by August 21. However, due to a lack of approval from the Governor, this date was adjusted to August 28.

    Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's office announced the reconvening of the Assembly from August 29. These evolving decisions underscore the importance of addressing differences and promoting harmony as Manipur navigates its path forward.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood AJR

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood

    Nitin Gadkari unveils world 1st prototype of BS 6 Hybrid Ethanol powered Toyota Innova vehicle gcw

    Nitin Gadkari unveils world's 1st prototype of BS-6 ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle'

    Jharkhand 4 dead, several injured as car runs over crowd in Palamu; check details AJR

    Jharkhand: 4 dead, several injured as car runs over crowd in Palamu; check details

    When Indira Gandhi reached moon CM Mamata Banerjee's fresh blooper after Rakesh Roshan gaffe WATCH AJR

    'When Indira Gandhi reached moon': CM Mamata Banerjee's fresh blooper after Rakesh Roshan gaffe | WATCH

    Indian Army signs deal for 130 tethered drones, 19 tank driving simulators to strengthen border surveillance

    Indian Army signs deal for 130 tethered drones, 19 tank driving simulators to strengthen border surveillance

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru terror plot: Police arrest suspected militant Junaid's accomplice vkp

    Bengaluru terror plot: Police arrest suspected militant Junaid’s accomplice

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their revolution time around Sun ATG

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their revolution time around Sun

    Miss World 2023: Kashmir to host prestigious pageant after 27 years, Karolina Bielawska visits Srinagar ATG

    Miss World 2023: Kashmir to host prestigious pageant after 27 years; Karolina Bielawska visits Srinagar

    Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has a favourite actor apart from his father. Know who he is! ADC

    Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has a favourite actor apart from his father. Know who he is!

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya vma

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon