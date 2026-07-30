Congress's Karti Chidambaram questioned the use of 'lethal force' on student protesters, demanding a report. Imran Pratapgarhi defended Rahul Gandhi, as INDIA bloc parties protested the alleged police action at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Chidambaram Questions 'Strong-Arm Tactics'

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday questioned the alleged use of force against student protesters, asking whether civil society could accept such "strong-arm tactics" by the state, and demanded that the government table an investigative report detailing the circumstances surrounding the alleged police action. Speaking to ANI here, Chidambaram said the government must clarify whether lethal force had been used and disclose the chain of command behind the alleged action. "The fact is that lethal force was used to deal with a peaceful, domestic, democratic protest. Does civil society accept this kind of strong-arm tactics by the state against its own young citizens? So that is a question that must be asked," he said.

Calling for transparency, the Congress MP said, "If they can table an investigative report on what led to the firing, if a firing occurred, what ammunition was used, what weapons were used, who issued the order, why these weapons were used to deal with the domestic peaceful protest, and what departmental action they have taken on the chain of command. If they actually place that report, that will bring greater clarity."

Opposition Blames BJP, Defends Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also defended Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action and accused the BJP of diverting attention from the issues raised by students. "Twenty-one children died by suicide. Lathi charge happened on students because of whom? The question is: who gave the order--the Home Minister or Rahul Gandhi? Who ordered the firing in Bihar--Rahul Gandhi or the BJP government? The BJP should apologise to the youth of the country," Pratapgarhi said.

INDIA Bloc Protests, Parliament Disrupted

The remarks came amid continuing protests by Congress and other INDIA bloc parties over the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs gathered at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex, holding placards questioning who ordered the alleged police action and demanding accountability from the Centre. They also raised the issue of alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the alleged firing during the July 20 student protest and his allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Before adjourning the House, Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar, Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (ANI)