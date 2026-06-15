BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised Keralam CM VD Satheesan for slamming Vice-Chancellors who attended an RSS event. He called the CM's statement unacceptable, accusing him of hypocrisy and aligning with radical outfits for vote-bank politics.

Keralam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan over criticising the Vice-Chancellors for participating in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event, saying that such a statement is unacceptable to come from a Chief Minister, who took an oath to uphold law and Constitution.

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In an X post, Chandrasekhar said, "It is unacceptable that a CM who takes an oath to uphold law and Constitution is now intimidating Vice-Chancellors for attending a public program with the respected head of @RSSorg @DrMohanBhagwat ji." Let us be very clear and honest with the people of Keralam, CM @vdsatheesan Someone who has normalised radical Islam, anti-Constitution, anti-secular organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and who is in power only - repeat - only, because of support of Muslim League +… https://t.co/HBqcKFrtgQ — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) June 14, 2026

Chandrasekhar Accuses CM of Appeasement Politics

He further criticised the Chief Minister, saying that he conveniently forgot that his own government was formed at the mercy of radical outfits such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI- forces, which openly advocate for an "Islamic Republic" in India. "He lectures about secularism while sharing power with a Muslim League minister who proudly declares, 'Religion, Religion, Religion is important to us," the post added.

Chandrasekhar said that when it comes to vote-bank politics and appeasement, the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are now two different parties but one. "The days of treating the BJP and RSS as a way to distract people and fear-monger for Muslim Malayalee votes are over. People of Keralam now know that when it comes to vote-bank politics and appeasement, the @INCIndia and the @cpimspeak are not two but one. Randalla, Onnanu! To the CM, I say this clearly - Malayalees will fearlessly express their nationalism and stand proudly with leaders who put the #NationFirst. This is the change. And this is only the beginning," he said.

Satheesan Criticises VCs' Participation

The remarks came after Satheesan criticised the three Vice-Chancellors for participating in an RSS event, saying that their participation has undermined the respect that people have for the Vice-Chancellors. In an X post, he said that the participation of the three Vice-Chancellors is "unbecoming of Keralam's educational tradition and the dignity of their office." We view with utmost seriousness the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in an #RSS centenary event addressed by Sarsanghchalak #MohanBhagwat. This is a grave lapse. Their action is unbecoming of Keralam’s educational tradition and the dignity of their office. The people of… — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 14, 2026

"We view with utmost seriousness the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in an #RSS centenary event addressed by Sarsanghchalak #MohanBhagwat. This is a grave lapse. Their action is unbecoming of Keralam's educational tradition and the dignity of their office," he said.

"The people of Keralam hold the post of vice-chancellor in high esteem. By attending a programme led by an RSS leader who preaches extreme communalism, they have undermined that respect. Any act that promotes communalism, whoever commits it, is unacceptable and will not be condoned. All three vice-chancellors who attended the RSS programme must apologise to the people of Keralam," he added. (ANI)