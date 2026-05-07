Chandranath Rath, a close aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in West Bengal. Investigators suspect a meticulously planned assassination following days of surveillance. The BJP has termed it a targeted political killing, escalating tensions.

The murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has triggered a massive political storm in West Bengal, with investigators suspecting a carefully orchestrated assassination carried out after days of surveillance. Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who later became one of Adhikari’s trusted associates, was shot dead near his residence in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, late on Wednesday night.

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According to reports, the attackers appeared to have studied Rath’s movements for nearly three days before executing the attack. Investigators believe multiple teams were involved in the operation, including men on motorcycles and support vehicles that tracked Rath’s routine. The killing reportedly took place only a short distance from his home, indicating that the assailants knew his schedule and movements in detail.

Police sources suspect the attackers used fake number plates to avoid identification. Reports also suggest that sophisticated Glock pistols were used in the shooting, raising concerns about the involvement of trained or professional shooters. Rath was allegedly fired upon from point-blank range in what investigators are calling a “meticulously planned attack.”

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Reacting strongly to the incident, Suvendu Adhikari described Rath’s killing as a “heart-wrenching” and “pre-planned murder.” He alleged that the attack was not random and claimed that Rath had been under surveillance before he was killed. Adhikari also appealed to supporters not to “take law into their own hands” while demanding justice for his aide.

The BJP has termed the incident a “targeted political assassination,” intensifying the already heated political atmosphere in the state after the recent assembly election results. The Trinamool Congress, however, condemned the violence and called it “unacceptable,” while demanding a CBI probe into the murder to ensure a fair investigation.

West Bengal Police have since formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior CID officials to investigate the case. Officers are examining CCTV footage, vehicle movements and digital evidence to trace the shooters and uncover the motive behind the murder.

Rath’s killing has sparked concerns over political violence and security lapses in Bengal, especially given his proximity to one of the BJP’s most prominent leaders in the state. As the investigation progresses, the case is expected to remain at the centre of Bengal’s political discourse in the coming days.

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