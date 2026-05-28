Karnataka Minister HK Patil confirmed CM Siddaramaiah will resign to make way for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to take the top post. Congress MLA Allamprabhu Patil said all legislators will adhere to the party high command's decision on the change.

As the state prepares for a significant change at the helm of the government, Congress MLA Allamprabhu Patil on Thursday said that all party legislators strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Congress top brass. "We follow the decisions of the high command. All the MLAs follow the directions of the high command," Patil said while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru.

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DK Shivakumar to be next CM

His remarks come amid significant political developments in the state, with Karnataka Minister HK Patil confirming earlier in the day that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will tender his resignation at 3 PM. Following a crucial breakfast meeting held at Siddaramaiah's official residence 'Kaveri', HK Patil announced that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is set to take over as the next Chief Minister. "Chief Minister will resign at 3 o'clock. CM Siddaramaiah said that we will make DK Shivakumar the new CM, he will become the CM," HK Patil told reporters.

Indications suggest that outgoing CM Siddaramaiah may travel to New Delhi to secure the final nod from the party high command regarding the selection of the new Deputy Chief Minister.

Unity on Display at Transition Meeting

The high-stakes transition meeting, which took place as the Congress government completed three years in office, witnessed symbolic gestures of unity, with DK Shivakumar touching Siddaramaiah's feet and the two leaders sharing a warm embrace in front of gathered ministers. The meeting was attended by senior cabinet members, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, and Ramalinga Reddy, amid tight security.

Celebrations and New Demands Emerge

Meanwhile, political activity and celebrations escalated across the state. Former MP and DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, arrived at Shivakumar's residence in Bengaluru, where supporters gathered to distribute sweets. In Kalaburagi, members of the Indian Youth Congress performed a special puja at the Shri Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, demanding the appointment of Minister Priyank Kharge as the Deputy Chief Minister in the new cabinet if Shivakumar takes over the top post.

Lead-up to the Leadership Change

While the Congress central leadership had previously dismissed reports of a leadership change as speculation, political manoeuvres intensified following recent meetings of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (ANI)