A viral video from a cultural programme at Jeeban Jyoti Model School in West Bengal has sparked strong reactions on social media. The clip shows students performing a dance that many users described as a “towel dance”. Several viewers criticised the performance as inappropriate for a school event attended by children.

A video from a school cultural programme in West Bengal has gone viral on social media and sparked a heated debate. The clip shows a group of girls performing a dance with towels wrapped around them during an event allegedly held at Jeeban Jyoti Model School in Kolkata. In the viral video, the students are seen performing on a stage while music plays in the background. A banner behind the stage clearly shows the name of the school. Several children can also be seen sitting in the audience and watching the performance. The short clip quickly spread across social media platforms and has now triggered strong reactions from many users.

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Many people online claimed that the dance resembled a 'towel dance' performance. This description was widely shared along with the video. Some users said they were surprised that such a performance took place during a school cultural programme where many students were present.

Several viewers questioned why a dance of this type was allowed at an event organised around school children. They argued that schools should focus on activities that promote learning, discipline and good values.

Because of these concerns, the video soon became a major talking point online.

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Angry reactions flood social media

The viral clip led to a flood of comments and reactions. Many users posted strong and angry remarks. Some called the performance inappropriate for a school setting and said organisers should be held responsible.

A few users demanded strict action and asked authorities to investigate the event. Others questioned why no one stopped the performance during the programme. Some comments also criticised the school administration and asked why the organisers allowed such a show when many children were present in the audience.

Mixed reactions and debate among users

While many comments were critical, a few users shared different opinions. Some said people were overreacting and that dance performances are common during cultural programmes.

Others pointed out that similar performances are often shown in films and television shows watched by families. According to them, blaming students alone may not be fair.

One social media user suggested that the programme might not have been fully organised by the school. The user claimed that a local club could have arranged the event and that the school banner may have been used because of sponsorship. However, this claim has not been officially confirmed.

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Questions raised about school environment

Despite the mixed reactions, many people online stressed that schools should remain safe and respectful spaces for children. They argued that cultural programmes in schools should focus on creative activities such as music, drama, and traditional dance.

Some users said performances at school events should always consider the presence of young students and families in the audience.

The debate has now grown into a larger discussion about what kind of programmes are suitable for school events.

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No official response from school yet

So far, there has been no official statement from Jeeban Jyoti Model School regarding the viral video. It is also not clear when exactly the programme took place.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any inquiry has been started. As the video continues to circulate online, many people are waiting for a response from the school administration or local education officials.

For now, the clip has become another example of how a short video shared on social media can quickly lead to a wide public debate.