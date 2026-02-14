Chandigarh police arrested 26-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Vishal Mishra for murdering fellow driver Arun Kumar. The fatal stabbing occurred at a hotel in Village Dariya following a dispute. The accused has a prior criminal record.

Auto Driver Arrested in Murder Breakthrough

In a major breakthrough, the Chandigarh Police have arrested a 26-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in connection with a murder case registered at Police Station Industrial Area. The arrest was made under the direction of Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP UT Chandigarh, and under the close supervision of Charanjit Singh Virk, SDPO/East. The operation was conducted by a team from the Police Station Industrial Area, led by Inspector Satnam Singh, SHO, and other police officials.

Details of the Fatal Dispute

According to police, the case pertains to FIR, dated January 29, 2026, registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Prem Parkash Tiwari, a resident of Village Dariya, Chandigarh. In his statement, he said that his younger brother, Arun Kumar (31), who also worked as an auto-rickshaw driver at the Railway Station in Chandigarh, was involved in a dispute with the accused, Vishal, on January 28, around 8 pm.

The complainant said he had intervened and pacified both men at that time. He further stated that Arun had earlier informed him that Vishal had previously quarrelled with him and had even threatened to kill him.

On January 28, both Arun and Vishal reportedly arrived separately, each with passengers, at the GP Royal Hotel in Village Dariya. Police said the two men later went to the hotel's top floor, where another argument broke out. During the altercation, Vishal allegedly picked up a knife from the hotel kitchen and repeatedly attacked Arun with the intention to kill him. Arun Kumar was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Accused Identified and Remanded

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Vishal Mishra, son of Daya Shankar Mishra, a resident of Saini Vihar Phase 3, Baltana, Zirakpur in SAS Nagar district of Punjab, was arrested. He was produced before the court, which granted two days of police remand for further interrogation.

Police said the accused is an auto-rickshaw driver by occupation and was previously involved in FIR No. 193/2024 registered at Police Station Sector 31, Chandigarh, under various sections of the BNS. Further investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)