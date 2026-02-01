Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service from Union Minister Amit Shah. The award, presented on Delhi Police Raising Day, honours his 28 years of exemplary service in the Indian Police Service.

Director General of Police, Chandigarh, Sagar Preet Hooda, was conferred with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service on Monday. The award was announced on the eve of Independence Day, 2025, and was formally presented by the Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah, on February 16 at an Investiture Ceremony held in New Delhi on the occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The release said that Hooda has rendered over 28 years of distinguished service in the Indian Police Service. "Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional professional competence, integrity and exemplary leadership across a wide spectrum of challenging and sensitive assignments in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh and in the Government of India," the release said.

A Career of Distinguished Service

Stint in Arunachal Pradesh

As Superintendent of Police, West Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, Hooda successfully dismantled an insurgent-backed extortion network, thereby decisively reinforcing the rule of law in a sensitive and strategically important region, the release said.

'PARIVARTAN' Initiative in Delhi

During his tenure in Delhi, while serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, he conceptualized and implemented "PARIVARTAN", a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women and children.

"The programme achieved significant and measurable impact and received international recognition, including the prestigious Webber Seavey Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, WashingtonDC, USA," the release said.

Ensuring Peaceful Elections

As Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Arunachal Pradesh, he successfully led policing operations during sensitive agitations and ensured the peaceful conduct of elections under challenging and demanding circumstances, the release added. (ANI)