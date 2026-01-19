Chandigarh has been declared a slum-free city, with the administration now focusing on preventing fresh encroachments in vending zones and green belts. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the deaths of 47 cows at a city shelter.

Chandigarh Declared Slum-Free

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Monday said the Union Territory has been declared a slum-free city, with the administration now focusing on preventing fresh encroachments and addressing smaller violations across public spaces.

He said sector-wise accountability has been fixed to ensure sustained enforcement. "We have declared Chandigarh a slum-free city. Now, our action is ongoing against the smaller encroachments, whether they are in vending zones, on the sides of roads, or in green belts," Yadav said.

He added that sector-wise officers have been assigned responsibilities and directed to submit affidavits every fortnight confirming that no new encroachment has occurred in their jurisdictions. "Our focus is on preventing the development of any new slums. While all existing large encroachments have been removed, we have initiated the process of removing smaller encroachments," he said.

Inquiry Ordered into Cow Deaths

The Deputy Commissioner also addressed concerns over reports of cattle deaths at a cow shelter in Raipur Kalan, operated by the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh. "A few days ago, reports came to our attention regarding the cow shelter. During a site visit, it was found that a total of forty-seven cows had died," Yadav said, noting that the administration has taken the matter seriously.

He said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered under the chairmanship of the Additional District Magistrate, and the UT Administrator has also visited the site. "We expect to receive the inquiry report in the next three to four days," Yadav said.

Based on initial findings, he indicated that many of the carcasses appeared to be of cattle that had died in other parts of the city and were brought to the shelter for burial or incineration. "So, all these matters are under investigation, and we will receive the inquiry report in the next three to four days. We will take action based on the findings of the inquiry report," he added. (ANI)