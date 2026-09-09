Cab drivers' protest in Chandigarh entered its 100th day with demands for insurance still unmet, said union president Amandeep Singh. This is despite the administration suspending the licences of two cab aggregators for regulatory non-compliance.

Protest Enters 100th Day, Demands Unmet

Cab union president Amandeep Singh said their demands remained unmet despite the Chandigarh administration suspending the licences of two cab aggregators for six months, as the drivers’ protest entered its 100th day. Singh said the drivers’ union had been pressing for insurance and other facilities promised under the rules framed for the aggregators. He said the drivers had been struggling for medical insurance for nearly a year and three months.

“Today is the 100th day of our sit-in protest, and it’s the 16th day of our hunger strike. Our fight is not over, nor have our demands been met because neither has the 6 lakh medical insurance happened, nor the 10 lakh term insurance, nor have their offices opened in Chandigarh, nor have they become 24*7,” Singh said.

The union president said the drivers had repeatedly approached the Chandigarh administration seeking action over alleged violations of the rules by the cab aggregators. He said the union wanted action against the aggregators and demanded that their services not operate in Chandigarh.

Administration Suspends Aggregator Licences

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday suspended the aggregator licences of two cab aggregators for six months with immediate effect, citing failure to comply with provisions of the Chandigarh Aggregator Policy, 2025. According to the order issued by the administration, the companies had been served multiple notices regarding regulatory compliance but failed to provide the required documents or satisfactory responses.

The administration also cited complaints regarding the operation of non-commercial vehicles and breaches of other prescribed provisions. The action came after a similar suspension of another cab aggregator’s licence and amid a protest by cab and taxi drivers that has continued for nearly 100 days. Driver unions had also observed a 15-day hunger strike.

Singh thanked the Chandigarh administration for taking action against the aggregators, saying the union had repeatedly sought enforcement of the rules. “We want action to be taken against Uber and Rapido, and we want their service not to run in Chandigarh….. We thank the Chandigarh administration that you came; you have suspended the licenses of 4 companies in 4 months, so thank you,” he said. (ANI)