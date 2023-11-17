Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Chak De India': Israeli envoy announces special contest ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 final (WATCH)

    On Sunday, India is set to face arch-rival Australia in the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This showdown marks a 20-year-old repeat of the 2003 World Cup Final, with India aiming to reverse the outcome of the last encounter.

    Chak De India Israeli envoy announces special contest ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 final (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 9:00 PM IST

    Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 title clash against Australia on Sunday, Israel Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, expressed support for Team India and introduced an exclusive contest for cricket enthusiasts. Gilon encouraged individuals to submit their jersey designs to the Israel Embassy. Participants stand a chance to win special jerseys that not only showcase the India-Israel relationship but also represent 15 Indian players.

    Also read: Don't try to win the Cup, just hit the damn ball: Sadhguru's tip for India ahead of WC final (WATCH)

    "Shalom India! We at the embassy are very excited about the upcoming Cricket World Cup final and of course, we are rooting for India. I would like to give you 15 jerseys showcasing the bond between Israel and India," Gilon said in a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

    He added, "I promise to send 15 jerseys to the most creative artists with their winning designs. Let the artistic cricket festivities begin. Chak de India!"

    On Sunday, India is set to face arch-rival Australia in the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This showdown marks a 20-year-old repeat of the 2003 World Cup Final, with India aiming to reverse the outcome of the last encounter. Special arrangements are underway to organize the spectacle in the world's largest cricket stadium, and numerous celebrities and public figures are expected to attend the match.

    India secured a spot in the finals by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mohammad Shami emerged as the star performer for India in the match, achieving a historic 7-wicket haul. Prior to this, India set a formidable total, propelled by centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, along with valuable contributions from Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, and KL Rahul.

    Meanwhile, Australia secured their spot as the second finalist by triumphing over South Africa in a thrilling contest, winning by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

    Also read: India vs Australia WC final: Hotel prices, airfares skyrocket in Ahmedabad; Rs 1.25 lakh for single room!

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 9:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Revealed Top 20 most-used passwords in India and time taken to crack them snt

    Revealed: Top 20 most-used passwords in India and time taken to crack them

    Uttarakhand tunnel rescue op: How IAF overcame hurdles to drop 27.5 tonnes of critical equipment in Dharasu snt

    Uttarakhand tunnel rescue op: How IAF overcame hurdles to drop 27.5 tonnes of critical equipment in Dharasu

    Vajra Prahar: Special forces of India and US gear up for 21-day bilateral exercise in Meghalaya snt

    Vajra Prahar: Special forces of India and US gear up for 21-day bilateral exercise in Meghalaya

    This is an India that is more Bharat S Jaishankar lauds key achievements like UPI lunar landings and more gcw

    'This is an India that is more Bharat': S Jaishankar lauds key achievements like UPI, lunar landings and more

    Haryana 75 per cent quota for locals in private sector held unconstitutional by High Court gcw

    Haryana's 75% quota for locals in private sector declared unconstitutional by court

    Recent Stories

    football Paneer tikka, biryani, dahi chaat and more - David Beckham's culinary adventure in India; see pictures snt

    Paneer tikka, biryani, dahi chaat and more - David Beckham's culinary adventure in India; see pictures

    ODI World Cup 2023: Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough to be on-field umpires for the final avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough to be on-field umpires for the final

    Revealed Top 20 most-used passwords in India and time taken to crack them snt

    Revealed: Top 20 most-used passwords in India and time taken to crack them

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson leaves India after accusing of 'pitch-swapping' avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson leaves India after accusing of ‘pitch-swapping’

    Football Happy Birthday Nani: 7 inspiring quotes by Portuguese footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Nani: 7 inspiring quotes by Portuguese footballer

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon