'Chak De India': Israeli envoy announces special contest ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 final (WATCH)

On Sunday, India is set to face arch-rival Australia in the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This showdown marks a 20-year-old repeat of the 2003 World Cup Final, with India aiming to reverse the outcome of the last encounter.

Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 title clash against Australia on Sunday, Israel Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, expressed support for Team India and introduced an exclusive contest for cricket enthusiasts. Gilon encouraged individuals to submit their jersey designs to the Israel Embassy. Participants stand a chance to win special jerseys that not only showcase the India-Israel relationship but also represent 15 Indian players.

"Shalom India! We at the embassy are very excited about the upcoming Cricket World Cup final and of course, we are rooting for India. I would like to give you 15 jerseys showcasing the bond between Israel and India," Gilon said in a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "I promise to send 15 jerseys to the most creative artists with their winning designs. Let the artistic cricket festivities begin. Chak de India!"

Special arrangements are underway to organize the spectacle in the world's largest cricket stadium, and numerous celebrities and public figures are expected to attend the match.

India secured a spot in the finals by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mohammad Shami emerged as the star performer for India in the match, achieving a historic 7-wicket haul. Prior to this, India set a formidable total, propelled by centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, along with valuable contributions from Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, and KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, Australia secured their spot as the second finalist by triumphing over South Africa in a thrilling contest, winning by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

