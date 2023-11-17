Don't try to win the Cup, just hit the damn ball: Sadhguru's tip for India ahead of WC final (WATCH)

Ahead of the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final, slated to take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad, spiritual leader Sadhguru advises the Men in Blue to focus on hitting the ball rather than obsessing over winning the coveted trophy.

With the Indian cricket team gearing up to face Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, a wave of sports enthusiasm has swept the nation. As fervent support pours in for the "Men in Blue," contemplations on strategies for securing victory in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have become a predominant topic in the thoughts and discussions of the entire nation. In a recent video, which has gained widespread attention on social media, an individual sought advice from spiritual leader Sadhguru on a tip for the Indian Cricket Team to clinch the World Cup.

Responding in his inimitable style, Sadhguru said, “Don’t try to win the Cup, just hit the damn ball! If you think of this 1 billion people baying for the Cup, you will miss the ball, or if you think of all the other fanciful things that will happen if you win the World Cup, the ball will knock off your wickets.”

"So, how to win this World Cup? Don’t think about that. How to hit the damn ball? How to knock off the opposition’s wickets. That’s all you have to think about. Don’t think about the World Cup. Then you will knock off the World Cup."

Scheduled for November 19, 2023, at Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium, the Cricket World Cup 2023 final will witness a high-stakes clash between India and Australia. Having triumphed in all matches leading to the finale, the Indian team is poised for an electrifying encounter against a resurgent Australian side, fueled by consecutive victories in their last eight World Cup matches.

