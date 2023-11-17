Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Don't try to win the Cup, just hit the damn ball: Sadhguru's tip for India ahead of WC final (WATCH)

    Ahead of the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 final, slated to take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad, spiritual leader Sadhguru advises the Men in Blue to focus on hitting the ball rather than obsessing over winning the coveted trophy.

    Dont try to win the Cup, just hit the damn ball: Sadhguru's tip for India ahead of WC final (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    With the Indian cricket team gearing up to face Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, a wave of sports enthusiasm has swept the nation. As fervent support pours in for the "Men in Blue," contemplations on strategies for securing victory in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have become a predominant topic in the thoughts and discussions of the entire nation. In a recent video, which has gained widespread attention on social media, an individual sought advice from spiritual leader Sadhguru on a tip for the Indian Cricket Team to clinch the World Cup.

    Also read: India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale at Narendra Modi Stadium

    Responding in his inimitable style, Sadhguru said, “Don’t try to win the Cup, just hit the damn ball! If you think of this 1 billion people baying for the Cup, you will miss the ball, or if you think of all the other fanciful things that will happen if you win the World Cup, the ball will knock off your wickets.”

    "So, how to win this World Cup? Don’t think about that. How to hit the damn ball? How to knock off the opposition’s wickets. That’s all you have to think about. Don’t think about the World Cup. Then you will knock off the World Cup."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

    Scheduled for November 19, 2023, at Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium, the Cricket World Cup 2023 final will witness a high-stakes clash between India and Australia. Having triumphed in all matches leading to the finale, the Indian team is poised for an electrifying encounter against a resurgent Australian side, fueled by consecutive victories in their last eight World Cup matches.

    Also read: India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team rehearses for air show ahead of WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vrischikam 1: Famous temples of lord Ayyappa in Kerala to visit during Sabarimala season rkn

    Vrischikam 1: Famous temples of lord Ayyappa in Kerala to visit during Sabarimala season

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month rkn

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month

    Hindus visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple will come out as Muslims: Old video of Javed Miandad goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Hindus visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple will come out as Muslims: Old video of Javed Miandad goes viral (WATCH)

    'We have no opposition to construction of Ram Mandir': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'We have no opposition to construction of Ram Mandir': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer vents his anger against critics, credits Rahul Dravid and Rohit for success avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer vents his anger against critics, credits Rahul Dravid and Rohit for success

    Football After kidnapping saga, Luis Diaz seals Colombia's win over Brazil with brace; WATCH father's reaction osf

    After kidnapping saga, Luis Diaz seals Colombia's win over Brazil with brace; WATCH father's reaction

    Nana Patekar's co-star Rohit Choudhary backs him; urges online community to "stop trolling him" SHG

    Nana Patekar's co-star Rohit Choudhary backs him; urges online community to "stop trolling him"

    Vrischikam 1: Famous temples of lord Ayyappa in Kerala to visit during Sabarimala season rkn

    Vrischikam 1: Famous temples of lord Ayyappa in Kerala to visit during Sabarimala season

    Amazon to Congo Basin rainforest: 7 evergreen rainforests in the world ATG

    Amazon to Congo Basin rainforest: 7 evergreen rainforests in the world

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon