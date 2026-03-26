Devotees flocked to temples across India, including Gujarat, UP, and Uttarakhand, to offer prayers on Maha Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri. PM Narendra Modi extended greetings for the festival, which honours goddess Shakti and ends with Ram Navami.

On the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, Devotees across India flocked to temples to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri, seeking blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness.

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Devotional Fervour Across States

In Gujarat, aarti was performed at the ISKCON Temple in Ahmedabad, drawing large gatherings of devotees. Similarly, Ambika Niketan Temple in Surat saw a significant turnout of devotees offering prayers on the holy day. Vadodara's Bahucharaji Temple also witnessed devotees paying homage on Durga Ashtami.

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees thronged the Alopi Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir in Prayagraj to mark Maha Ashtami. Ayodhya's Maha Devi Kali Temple also saw devotees arriving to participate in the sacred rituals In Uttarakhand, the Maya Devi Temple in Haridwar hosted large numbers of devotees who offered prayers and participated in rituals.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala, Mumbai, observed special aarti ceremonies, drawing devotees from across the city.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote,"Millions of salutations at the feet of Mother Mahagauri! May her divine aura bring happiness, prosperity, and good health into everyone's life. She who is mounted on a white bull, clad in white garments, and pure. May Mahagauri bestow auspiciousness, she who delights the Great God."

Significance of Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.'The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification. (ANI)