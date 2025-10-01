Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research was searched by Delhi Police, who found sex toy, 5 CDs with alleged porn and forged pic showing accused with global leaders. Saraswati is accused of molesting 17 students.

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday said that objectionable items and forged photographs were recovered during a fresh search at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research (SRISIM) premises occupied by accused Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parthasarathy.

According to police, the search led to the recovery of one sex toy and five CDs purportedly containing pornographic content. The officials added that three forged photographs were also seized, which allegedly depicted the accused with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, and another UK-based leader.

The police team also visited Bageshwar and Almora in Uttarakhand, as well as other locations where the accused stayed during his absconding period, as part of efforts to corroborate evidence in the case. Chaitanyananda Saraswati and female associates were present during the searches.

Police said further investigation is underway. Earlier, DCP South West Amit Goel on Tuesday said that Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who has been accused of molesting 17 students at a Delhi institute, may have lured victims with promises of employment, exploiting his influence.

Speaking with ANI, DCP South West said that a detailed investigation is underway, and evidence is being gathered against him, divulging that three women, in particular, were close to Chaitanyananda from the beginning, and he may have targeted many more.

Chaitanyananda allegedly used an international number for communication, attempting to conceal his identity. He was caught in a hotel where he used his old name to avoid detection.

DCP South West Amit Goel said, “A detailed investigation is currently underway. Evidence is being gathered against him for whatever allegations he is facing. He is being questioned. The three women, in particular, were the ones who were with him from the beginning. Their role is being established. He may have lured many of them (the victims) with the promise of a job. He was not using his phone directly. He was using an international number for communication.”

The police have found lewd chats and women's photos on Chaitanyananda's phone, which suggests a pattern of predatory behaviour.

Delhi police said that in the FIR, the victim girls had named three women, and the Police are questioning them today.

The accused, Saraswati, has shown "no remorse" for his actions and is not cooperating with the police during questioning, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused has been giving "evasive answers" during questioning in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. Police officials further stated that he only responds when confronted with evidence and questioned strictly.

Two of Chaitanyananda Saraswati's female associates have been detained and are being confronted with him. These two individuals had joined the questioning on Monday and were called again today, the Delhi Police said.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered a case of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital.

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The complaint further highlighted communications received by the Peetham on July 28 and August 1, 2025, from a student and an Air Force officer, flagging allegations of "sexual atrocities" committed by the accused. Acting on these inputs, the Governing Council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students on August 3.

In this meeting, the students alleged that they were sexually harassed and traumatised, with claims that those from economically weaker sections were allegedly pressured to visit Chaitanyananda Saraswati's quarters at night.

The FIR also mentioned allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, threats of withholding degrees and documents.

Furthermore, the complaint alleged that surveillance cameras were installed inside the women's hostel under the pretext of security, and that some people close to the Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly compelled students to comply with the accused's demands while turning a blind eye to complaints.