On their final day of lectures, IIT Bombay students celebrated a "No Bag Day," using creative alternatives like buckets, chairs, and even a bicycle to carry their belongings. The viral video of the spectacle concluded with a surprise visit from a stray dog, adding to the memorable and fun atmosphere.

Students at IIT Bombay turned their final day of lectures into a full-blown spectacle by taking part in a quirky “No Bag Day,” showing up to class with anything but a conventional backpack. An Instagram user by the name of Sahil posted the now-viral video, which showed the classroom gradually turning into a scene of controlled pandemonium as pupils arrived one after the other, each trying to outdo the last with increasingly inventive and strange ways to carry their books and necessities.

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In the clip, the first few entries appeared relatively normal, with some students opting for plastic bags instead of backpacks. But the creativity quickly escalated. While other students entered the classroom with large cardboard boxes filled with their possessions, one kid was observed riding a bicycle directly into the room and using it as a makeshift carrier. Some used a more unusual approach, using hooks to hang their belongings, while others precariously stacked books on buckets and even chairs, transforming commonplace items into makeshift "school bags."

A stray puppy that the pupils affectionately called "Pookie" strolled into the classroom as the video came to a happy conclusion. The animal casually entered as like it were a part of the festivities, which led to even more laughing and a fun, unforgettable end to the video.

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Viewers were left complimenting the youngsters' inventiveness and sense of unity since the film was wholesome enough. One user noted that the professor appeared genuinely pleased for his pupils, implying that instances such as these demonstrated a nice and healthy learning atmosphere.

Another commenter expressed nostalgia and a yearning for such carefree, group experiences by saying they wished they had gone through something similar during their own college years.

Several others described the group as the “coolest batch,” pointing out that it came down to these spontaneous, rule-bending moments that truly defined the college experience.