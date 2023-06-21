Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya taken into custody in Kozhikode after 15 days

    Maharaja's College Certificate forgery case: Former SFI leader and accused K Vidya was taken into custody by Agali police on Wednesday evening after 15 days of filing a case against her. 

    Certificate forgery case: Former SFI leader and accused K Vidya taken into custody in Kozhikode anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 9:48 PM IST

    Palakkad: After 15 days of an extensive search, the Agali police have finally detained former SFI leader and accused K Vidya in connection with the experience certificate forgery case in Maharaja's College to apply for teaching jobs. The police located her at Meppayyur in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening (June 21) after 15 days of filing a case against her as Vidya was absconding.

    Before producing her at Mannarkkad court, the Agali police would take her to Palakkad and record her arrest. On Thursday, June 22, in the early hours, she will be brought to Agali DySP. The cops have received criticism for taking so long to make the arrest. On her way home from her friend's house in Kozhikode, Vidya reportedly ran into the police.

    Based on complaints made by the principals of Karinthalam Arts and Science College in Neeleswaram near Kasaragod and Attappady Government College in Palakkad, Vidya has been charged under non-bailable sections for allegedly attending a job interview for a guest lecturer position using forged documents. Ernakulam Central police have also filed a case against her based on a complaint filed by Maharaja's College.

    The development comes at a time when the police and the home department, which is run by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have come under fire for the delay in her arrest. The main accusation that gained attention was that the government had been attempting to protect her because she was a former member of SFI, a student organisation affiliated with the CPM, the current ruling party.

    The accused has been charged under IPC Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine).

    Irregularities in Vidya's PhD admission also came to light at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
