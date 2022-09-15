Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre to sign tripartite peace agreement with Assam's 5 militant outfits today: Check details

    The officials also said the tripartite agreement is expected to be signed with these five tribal outfit groups which are currently under a ceasefire deal with the government. These Assam tribal outfit groups have been in a ceasefire after announcing the suspension of operation years ago and have been holding peace talks thereafter.

    A tripartite peace agreement is all set to be signed on Thursday with tribal outfit groups in Assam under the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. It is reportedly said the agreement will be signed after 5 pm this evening at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

    According to reports, the peace agreement is expected to be signed by the Central government, Assam government and five rebel outfits of Assam-- All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Militants of Assam, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force and Adivasi People's Army.

    Over a hundred cadres of these groups are, however, now temporarily living in designated camps under the protection of the Assam police.

    It is reportedly said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with senior officials in the Assam government will be present during the signing of the agreement.

    Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officials concerned will also be present during the signing of the agreement, which aims to bring peace to Assam and the Northeast.

    CM Himanta Biswa will also meet the members of the five militant outfits at Assam House this afternoon before heading to the Ministry of Home Affairs for signing the historical agreement.

    In January 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the signing of a historic agreement between the Government of India, the Government of Assam and Bodo representatives in New Delhi to end the over 50-year-old Bodo crisis that has cost the region over 4,000 lives.

    After the agreement, a total of 1,615 cadres of three National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) factions laid down their arms on January 30, 2020. Over 4,800 weapons, including AK 47 rifles, light-machine guns and stun guns, were laid down by the NDFB members on the occasion.

