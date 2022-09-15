'Plumbing new depths...' Commentator Harsha Bhogle shares Uber 'experience' on Twitter

'I had heard that Uber India was plumbing new depths. Experienced today. Pre-booked an Uber, never turned up. Booked another and the new driver casually says we never go to pre-booked bookings. No accountability,' Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle on Thursday took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal with private cab operator Uber and stated that the service was 'plumbing new depths'.

Sharing his experience while heading to the airport from his residence, Bhogle said: 'I had heard that Uber India was plumbing new depths. Experienced today. Pre-booked an Uber, never turned up. Booked another and the new driver casually says we never go to pre-booked bookings. No accountability.'

He further said, 'New car turns up. Can't put on a seat belt because the upholstery has covered it. And we thought multinational brands maintained standards. Only just made my flight eventually.'

The commentator further claimed, 'Try as far as possible not to rant on Twitter, but I have been left with no option by the indifference and callousness of Uber India and Uber India Support. Sent many DMs and got a reply that would show them in poor light. Still waiting for them to address my issue. So bear with me, please.'

Two hours later, Bhogle claimed he had received no response -- even on Direct Message -- from Uber India Support. The commentator's lament found resonance among others who had allegedly encountered similar experiences with private cab services.

While some claimed that they don't even remember the last time they had a successful cab booking on the first go, others asked cab operators to review the number of rides cancelled right at the time of the pick-up just to see how much the drivers are gaming the system and fleecing the customer

One user said, 'If you are Bangalore, Uber is all about the cancellation. They play musical chairs, passing on from one driver to another. Thank you for calling it out. Uber needs to look into their functioning.'

Also Read: From the IAF Vault: How C-87 Liberator took India over Everest and beyond