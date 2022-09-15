Delhi electricity bill subsidy: Step-by-step guide to apply for power subsidy over WhatsApp

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the subsidy on electricity bills in Delhi will now become optional. If your electricity subscription is with BSES then you can easily apply for the electricity Voluntary Subsidy Scheme through WhatsApp. Here's how.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the subsidy on electricity bills in Delhi will now become optional. Residents of Delhi must decide if they want to take advantage of the subsidy to receive free power up to 200 units and a 50% discount for up to 400 units each month. Residents will need to apply for the subsidy in order to continue receiving the benefits under a new voluntary subsidy scheme that has been introduced. The optional subsidy application period will end on September 30, 2022.

You may simply register for the power Voluntary Subsidy Scheme over WhatsApp if your electricity service provider is BSES. It's vital to remember that in order to receive the subsidy if you are renting an apartment and want to do so, you must let the owner know. This is due to the fact that in order to apply for the subsidy, a registered cellphone number must be linked to the BSES website.

Also Read | Power subsidy to those who register, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; application open

The applicant must have access to WhatsApp and the registered cellphone number in order to receive government assistance with their Delhi power bills.

Add this phone number to your WhatsApp contacts: 7011311111

Using WhatsApp, say "hi" to 7011311111

Give a missed call on 7011311111

Scan the QR code on the subsidy form that is connected to the most recent bill from BSES.

Click the SMS link that was sent to your BSES-registered cellphone number.

You will receive a notification after completing this verifying that the subsidy is activated on your power bill.

As an alternative, this can also be carried out offline. Residents can visit into their local BRPL/BYPL division office with the subsidy form and the most recent power bill to apply for the subsidy.

Also Read: Operation Lotus in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal says BJP approached 10 MLAs