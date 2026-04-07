Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a joint Centre-state roadmap to boost the farm sector. Key goals include food security, higher farmer income, and nutritious food, backed by a six-point strategy and modern tech.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that the regional agricultural conference in Jaipur focused on three key objectives: ensuring food security, increasing farmers' income, and providing nutritious food to citizens. The Centre and states will work together to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to achieve these targets and strengthen the agriculture sector in the country. He also plants a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative ahead of the regional conference.

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Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "The objective is to strengthen the agriculture sector in the country, increase farmers' income, and ensure food security. A comprehensive strategy has been discussed, and a roadmap will be prepared through coordination between the Centre and the states."

Three Key Goals for Agriculture

He outlined three key goals identified during the conference. "First, to ensure food security so that our food reserves remain full. Second, to increase farmers' income and improve their standard of living. Third, to provide nutritious food to citizens and contribute to global food supply when required," he said.

Six-Point Strategy to Achieve Targets

To achieve these targets, Chouhan said a six-point strategy was discussed. "These include increasing agricultural production, reducing input costs, ensuring fair prices for farmers' produce, compensating losses due to natural disasters, promoting diversification in agriculture, and encouraging modern technologies," he stated.

Highlighting the need to reduce import dependency, he added, "There is a need to increase production of pulses and oilseeds, as we still depend on imports to meet demand."

Focus on Innovation and Modern Farming

The minister also stressed the role of innovation in farming. "Special emphasis has been laid on natural farming, modern agricultural practices, and the use of technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning," he said.

Chouhan further noted that integrated farming systems and region-specific strategies were discussed. "We must adopt integrated farming and select crops, seed varieties, and techniques based on agro-climatic conditions," he added.

Joint Roadmap and Centre-State Partnership

"At the end of the conference, it was agreed to prepare a joint roadmap for the upcoming agricultural season, focusing on increasing production, managing risks, and ensuring farmers' income," Chouhan said.

He also pointed out that earlier, such conferences were limited in scope. "Previously, one-day conferences did not allow for detailed discussions. Now, regional conferences are enabling comprehensive planning in collaboration with states," he added.

The minister underscored that while the Centre formulates policies and provides resources, effective implementation lies with the states. "The aim is for the Centre and states to function as a team," he said.

Representatives from Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan participated in the conference. The implementation of central schemes in these states and the impact of natural disasters on crops were also reviewed.