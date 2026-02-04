The Centre has revoked President's Rule in Manipur. The move paves the way for a new government led by BJP's Yumnam Khemchand Singh as CM, with deputies from the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities, aiming to restore normalcy after ethnic violence.

President's Rule Revoked in Manipur

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a notification revoking President's Rule in Manipur, effective immediately. As per a 'proclamation' published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary), President Droupadi Murmu has revoked the Proclamation issued under Article 356(2) of the Constitution in relation to the state of Manipur. The earlier proclamation was issued on February 13, 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The fresh proclamation, signed by the President on Wednesday (February 4, 2026), states that the President's Rule in Manipur stands withdrawn. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026," reads the proclamation.

New Government Takes Shape

The move comes a day after the BJP on Tuesday announced two-time MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the legislature party in strife-torn Manipur, naming him as the state's next chief minister. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's MLAs at the BJP headquarters. The swearing-in will take place on Tuesday. Singh will have two deputy CMs, one from the Kuki-Zo community and another from the Naga community. Kangpokpi MLA Nemcha Kipgen has been appointed as a Deputy CM. The alliance partner Naga People's Front, is expected to name the Naga deputy CM soon.

Khemchand Singh, 62, is a member of the Meitei community and an engineer. He has previously served as the Municipal Administration Minister in the previous Biren Singh government. In 2022, he had emerged as a contender for the CM's post.

Background of the Manipur Crisis

President Droupadi Murmu had imposed President's Rule in Manipur on February 13 last year after receiving a report from the state's Governor, citing a breakdown of constitutional governance. The decision was made days after N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur's Chief Minister on February 9, 2025. His resignation came amid prolonged ethnic violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

Manipur has witnessed significant violence and law-and-order issues since May 3, 2023, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands displaced. It heightened political tensions in Manipur following the resignation of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and led to the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, after is appointment to the post on January 3, has been meeting a cross-section of people, taking feedback from them on how to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state. The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals. (ANI)