The Centre has promoted seven Chhattisgarh State Civil Service officers to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). In a separate development, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued transfer and posting orders for five IAS officers.

7 Chhattisgarh SCS officers promoted to IAS

The Centre has promoted seven State Civil Service (SCS) officers from Chhattisgarh to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on Tuesday. According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the officers have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service against vacancies arising between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

The appointments were made under the provisions of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, and related regulations.

The officers promoted to the IAS are: Durg Municipal Commissioner Sumit Agrawal, Bilaspur CEO Sandeep Kumar Agrawal, Tirthraj Agrawal, Leena Kosam, Saumil Ranjan Chaubey, Birendra Bahadur Panchbhai, and Ashish Kumar Tikariha.

The notification states that the officers have been appointed on probation and allocated to the Chhattisgarh cadre under the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, until further orders.

Himachal Pradesh government reshuffles 5 IAS officers

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of five IAS officers. According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel today, the orders were made on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board and approved by the Governor.

As per the notification, Ashish Singhamar, Secretary (Digital Technologies & Governance), has been appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He will also look after the departments of Digital Technologies and Governance, SAD, SWD, Parliamentary Affairs, Finance, Planning, and Social Justice & Empowerment. He will additionally hold the charge of Secretary (SAD, SWD, and Parliamentary Affairs), relieving Rakesh Kanwar of the additional charge of SAD, SWD, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Anindam Chaudhary, Managing Director, HPMC, Shimla, who was also holding additional charges of Managing Director, H.P. Agro Industries Corporation Ltd., Managing Director, HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd., and Managing Director, General Industries Corporation, has been posted as Director (Personnel & Finance), HPSEBL, Shimla.

Vinay Singh, Director, Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as Managing Director, HPMC, Shimla. He will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director of H.P. Agro Industries Corporation Ltd. and Managing Director of H.P. Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd., Shimla.

Torul S Ravish, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, has been appointed Managing Director of H.P. State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., Shimla. She will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director at General Industries Corporation, Shimla.

Meanwhile, Anurag Chander Sharma (HP:2016), Director (Personnel & Finance), HPSEBL, who was holding additional charge of Managing Director, HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kullu district. (ANI)