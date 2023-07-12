Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Centre directs NAFED to procure tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka to distribute in NCR

    Tomatoes are grown across India. However, the southern and western regions of the country are the major producers, contributing approximately 56 to 58 percent of the country's total production of the vegetable. The peak harvesting period for tomatoes is December to February, while July-August and October-November are lean months for production.

    Centre directs NAFED to procure tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to distribute in NCR AJR
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 1:59 PM IST

    The central government has directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to procure tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for distribution at discounted prices through retail outlets by Friday in Delhi-NCR.

    It is reportedly said that the Centre has identified major consumption centres with the highest increase in retail prices over the past month, ensuring that the tomatoes are delivered to the areas most affected by price hikes. The selection process took into consideration the absolute increase in prices, prioritizing centres where the prevailing rates are above the national average.

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely today; BJP MLAs asked not to leave Mumbai

    It can be seen that tomatoes are being sold at Rs 160 per kg in wholesale markets, while retail prices were hovering around Rs 180-200.

    Tomatoes are grown across India. However, the southern and western regions of the country are the major producers, contributing approximately 56 to 58 percent of the country's total production of the vegetable.

    The peak harvesting period for tomatoes is December to February, while July-August and October-November are lean months for production.

    Coinciding with the monsoon season, July presents additional challenges in distribution, leading to increased transit losses and subsequent price rises. The fluctuation in planting and harvesting seasons, along with regional variations, plays a significant role in the seasonal price changes of tomatoes.

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

    "Currently, the supplies coming to markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some other states are mostly from Maharashtra especially Satara, Narayangaon, and Nashik which is expected to last till this month end. Madanapalle (Chittoor) in Andhra Pradesh also has continued arrivals in reasonable quantities. The arrivals in Delhi-NCR are mainly from Himachal Pradesh and some quantity comes from Kolar in Karnataka," the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said.

    According to various reports, the situation is expected to improve in the near future with the arrival of new crop supplies from Nashik district. Additionally, in August, more tomatoes are anticipated from the Narayangaon and Aurangabad belt.

