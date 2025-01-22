Centre directs Maharashtra to take action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

The Union Home Ministry has directed the Maharashtra government to take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants following concerns raised by former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale.

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has instructed the Maharashtra government to take stringent measures against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the state. This directive was issued through an official communication from the ministry in Delhi to Maharashtra's Home Department. The move comes after former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale raised concerns over the issue, citing a detailed report prepared by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

In response to Shiv Sena deputy leader and former MP Rahul Ramesh Shewale's request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for tougher measures against Bangladeshi infiltrators, the Union Home Ministry has issued directives for stricter action. The order comes days after the incident in which a Bangladeshi infiltrator attacked film actor Saif Ali Khan, and it is expected to intensify efforts to address the issue of infiltration.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has urged for a "comprehensive audit" of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in Maharashtra. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deora highlighted the pressing need for stringent actions to ensure the safety and security of residents in the state.

Milind Deora's letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came in the wake of opposition parties' criticism of the state government following the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Several parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, have accused Chief Minister Fadnavis of failing to address the declining law and order situation in Mumbai.

After the brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, and Sanjay Raut, strongly criticized the Maharashtra government. They claimed that Mumbai was no longer safe, even for celebrities, pointing to the increasing insecurity in the city.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder, later identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India. He was arrested on Saturday (Jan 18) and has been sent to police custody for five days.

