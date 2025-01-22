Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker entered actor's residence when security guards were asleep, says cops

The  Bangladeshi national, arrested for assaulting Saif Ali Khan, gained access to the actor's Bandra residence by climbing the compound wall. The police confirmed that the security guards were asleep during the attack.

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Mumbai: The Bangladeshi national arrested for assaulting Saif Ali Khan managed to enter the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai, by climbing over the compound wall. According to the police, he found the security guards asleep at the time of the attack. On Tuesday (Jan 21), the Mumbai police recreated the crime scene with the suspect at the Satguru Sharan building, where the actor lives.

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after injury– See Photos

A police official said as quoted by PTI, "Both the security guards in the building where actor Saif Ali Khan resides were sleeping when his attacker entered it by crossing over the boundary wall."

"As he found both the security guards in deep slumber, the accused entered the building from the main entrance where no CCTV camera has been installed. The accused removed his shoes and kept them in his bag to avoid making any noise and also switched off his phone," he said.

"During the probe, the police found that there are no CCTV cameras installed in the building's corridor. The investigation revealed that one of the two security guards was sleeping in the cabin and the other near the gate," he added.

To recreate the crime scene, the police brought the accused to the actor's building and other locations he might have visited, including places where he ate, changed clothes, and boarded a train, according to authorities.

Khan (54) was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das (30), inside his 12-floor apartment during the early hours of January 16. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds and had to undergo emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Three days after the attack, the police arrested the accused from neighbouring Thane city.

The accused, Fakir, is currently held in police lockup at either the Bandra or Santacruz police station, with only the investigation officer allowed to meet him. He is receiving the same food as other detainees, according to officials. Police Inspector (Crime) Ajay Lingnurkar has been designated as the investigation officer for the case.

Fakir, originally from Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been living in Mumbai for over five months, working various jobs, and was linked to a housekeeping agency, as stated by the police.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

