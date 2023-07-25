Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Cabinet approves bill to replace Delhi services ordinance on control of officers: Report

    The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the bill seeking to replace the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi.

    Centre clears Bill to replace Delhi ordinance on control of officers snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 9:00 PM IST

    The Union Cabinet reportedly approved a bill on Tuesday to replace the ordinance that was promulgated for the establishment of an authority to manage transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. The bill, endorsed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to be presented in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament as a substitute for the existing ordinance. Ordinances are issued by the President on the Cabinet's recommendation when Parliament is not in session, and they must be replaced by a law within six weeks of the commencement of the next session.

    The contentious Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court granted control over services in Delhi (excluding police, public order, and land) to the elected government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    The ordinance facilitated the formation of a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfers and disciplinary proceedings concerning Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Prior to the top court's verdict on May 11, the transfer and postings of all officers in the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor.

    Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly opposed the ordinance, accusing the Centre of deceiving the people of Delhi. The Congress and several other opposition parties also voiced their disapproval of the ordinance. Kejriwal, along with Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the AAP, visited non-NDA ruled states and met with opposition leaders, seeking their support against the legislation.

    The AAP argued that the ordinance undermined the authority of the elected Chief Minister and vested power in the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre, leading to a situation of contempt of court.

    "This is a deception committed with the Supreme Court and the people of Delhi who have chosen Kejriwal thrice as the chief minister. He doesn't have any powers but the LG, who has not even been chosen but forced upon people, will have powers and through him, the Centre will keep tabs on the work happening in Delhi. This is contempt of court," AAP chief spokesperson and Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 9:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMRCL officials booked after elderly man dies after he was allegedly denied help at Metro station vkp

    BMRCL officials booked after elderly man dies after he was allegedly denied help at Metro station

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisenebt highlights issue men face in buses due to 'Shakti' scheme vkp

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisement highlights issue men face in buses due to ‘Shakti’ scheme

    WATCH Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon river overflows; video goes viral

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH) snt

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam snt

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Two pilots killed as Canadair plane fighting wildfires in Greece crashes snt

    WATCH: Two pilots killed as Canadair plane fighting wildfires in Greece crashes

    From Alur Chop to Chanar Cutlet: 7 best vegetarian Bengali snacks ADC EIA

    From Alur Chop to Chanar Cutlet: 7 best vegetarian Bengali snacks

    Russia raises maximum military service age to 30 amid Ukraine war snt

    Russia raises maximum military service age to 30 amid Ukraine war

    5 popular Momos that are favourite in India vma eai

    5 popular Momos that are favourite in India

    Basketball LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice; out of ICU osf

    LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice; out of ICU

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon