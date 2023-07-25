Union Cabinet approves bill to replace Delhi services ordinance on control of officers: Report

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the bill seeking to replace the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi.

The Union Cabinet reportedly approved a bill on Tuesday to replace the ordinance that was promulgated for the establishment of an authority to manage transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. The bill, endorsed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to be presented in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament as a substitute for the existing ordinance. Ordinances are issued by the President on the Cabinet's recommendation when Parliament is not in session, and they must be replaced by a law within six weeks of the commencement of the next session.

The contentious Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court granted control over services in Delhi (excluding police, public order, and land) to the elected government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ordinance facilitated the formation of a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfers and disciplinary proceedings concerning Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Prior to the top court's verdict on May 11, the transfer and postings of all officers in the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly opposed the ordinance, accusing the Centre of deceiving the people of Delhi. The Congress and several other opposition parties also voiced their disapproval of the ordinance. Kejriwal, along with Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the AAP, visited non-NDA ruled states and met with opposition leaders, seeking their support against the legislation.

The AAP argued that the ordinance undermined the authority of the elected Chief Minister and vested power in the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre, leading to a situation of contempt of court.

"This is a deception committed with the Supreme Court and the people of Delhi who have chosen Kejriwal thrice as the chief minister. He doesn't have any powers but the LG, who has not even been chosen but forced upon people, will have powers and through him, the Centre will keep tabs on the work happening in Delhi. This is contempt of court," AAP chief spokesperson and Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said.