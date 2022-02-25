  • Facebook
    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline

    In the guidelines, sent to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, the home secretary also emphasised that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for COVID Management, should continue to be enforced.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    In view of the substantial decline in the number of cases, the Union Home Ministry on Friday asked states and union territories to consider easing Covid-19 curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events as well as night curfew hours.

    Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issuing Covid-19 guidelines for March also suggested the implementation of a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry recently.

    Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings; night curfew; operations of public transport; shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars; opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities, the communication said.

    In the guidelines, sent to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, the home secretary also emphasised that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for COVID Management, should continue to be enforced. COVID Management should continue to be enforced.

    He said states and UTs should continue with testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour for managing Covid-19. I would, therefore, urge you to take necessary action in line with the aforesaid Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisory, dated 18 February, 2022 and for the enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour, Bhalla said.

    “I would, therefore, urge you to take necessary action in line with the aforesaid Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisory, dated 18th February, 2022 and for the enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour,” Bhalla said in the statement.

    India clocked 13,166 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,28,94,345, while active cases have declined to 1,34,235, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
