The Centre has appointed Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff. He will assume office on June 30, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi who is set to retire on the same day.

The Centre has appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff. He will assume office on June 30, following the retirement of the current Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on the same day. Lieutenant General Seth is presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

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Official Announcement by Ministry of Defence

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence reflected upon Lieutenant General Seth's decorated career and dedicated service to the nation. "The government has appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General with effect from the afternoon of 30 June 2026. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an Armoured Corps officer, Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of distinguished service, marked by extensive command, staff and strategic appointments across diverse operational and institutional domains. He will assume office upon the retirement of General Upendra Dwivedi on 30 June 2026," the post read.

The Government has appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General with effect from the afternoon of 30 June 2026. An alumnus of the National… pic.twitter.com/RExcCKjWJh — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) June 13, 2026

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth: A Profile

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over a distinguished military career spanning nearly four decades, he has had extensive experience across the operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, contributing significantly to the Indian Army's combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.

Key Command Assignments

The General Officer has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir. As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities. On elevation to Army Commander, the officer commanded South Western Command and Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theatres for over a period of two and a half years.

Strategic Appointments and Contributions

He has held several key staff and strategic appointments that have significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development. Widely recognised for his contributions to force modernisation, the General Officer has held pivotal appointments in the Strategic Planning and Capability Development verticals of the Army Headquarters, shaping its modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives. His contributions have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield imperatives.

Professional Military Education

An accomplished military professional, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has consistently excelled in professional military education, securing top positions in courses of instruction. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and has also attended the prestigious Command & Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his broad strategic outlook and understanding of contemporary military affairs. (ANI)