CCTV cameras were removed from former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's official residence amid an eviction process. She has been given a final ultimatum to vacate the Patna bungalow by June 29, failing which legal action will be initiated.

CCTV cameras installed outside former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's official residence at 10 Circular Road were removed on Friday as the process of vacating the premises continued. The cameras, which had been installed for security purposes outside the residence, were taken down during the day. Earlier, household belongings were seen being transported from the residence in trucks.

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Final Ultimatum Issued

On Thursday, the Bihar Building Construction Department issued a final ultimatum to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to vacate her 10 Circular Road official residence by June 29. Failure to comply will result in legal action under the Bihar Government Premises Act.

The notice was issued on June 22 by the state Building Construction Department, giving her a final deadline of seven days to vacate the premises. The department has stated that if the residence is not vacated within the stipulated time, strict action will be taken as per the rules.

The notice also provides details of repeated reminders issued earlier to Rabri Devi regarding the matter. It further mentions the allocation of the 39 Hardinge Road residence.

According to the notice, the seven-day deadline will end on June 29, after which Rabri Devi will have to vacate the 10 Circular Road residence by the end of June.

History of Notices and Defiance

Earlier, in May 2026, the Bihar government had also issued a notice to Rabri Devi, asking her to vacate the 10 Circular Road bungalow in Patna within 15 days.

The Bihar government issued a notice on May 29 asking the RJD leader to vacate the government bungalow. While Devi said she would not vacate her government residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna.

Speaking to reporters, Rabri Devi asserted that she would continue to stay at the residence despite the government's directive. "They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place," she said.

Political Significance of Residence

The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has long been associated with the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rabri Devi served as Bihar's Chief Minister from the residence during her tenure in office, and the premises have remained a significant political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal. (ANI)