Five students in Ranchi are on a hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC and JSSC CGL exams. The protesters plan a march for Shibu Soren's death anniversary and state their fight is against the 'rotten system,' not the CM.

Students Launch Hunger Strike Over Exam Irregularities

Five students have sat on a hunger strike as they continue their protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

The protesters are scheduled to carry out a march to commemorate the death anniversary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren today. The protester told ANI, "Today is the death anniversary of Dishom Guru. Following in the footsteps of our source of inspiration, we are here today. Today, we have some creative programs. We are going to hold a tribute march for Dishom Guru."

"Starting today, five of our comrades are on a hunger strike. The CM should take string decision, and we all stand with him. Our fight isn't with the Chief Minister. Our fight isn't with any party. Our fight is with the rotten system that has taken over the system. We also assure that our platform will not become a platform for any political party," he added.

Beginning on Sunday, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato had launched an indefinite hunger strike. The protesters demand the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.

JMM Leader Assures Action

Earlier on Monday, JMM leader Manoj Pandey assured strict action against those responsible. Speaking with ANI on the ongoing agitation, Pandey said the Hemant Soren government will not spare any guilty party and backed the state's investigating agencies, asserting that they should handle the probe instead of central bodies like the CBI.

"Strict action must be taken, and we agree with that. Whoever be it an individual, official, or employee is involved in such irregularities will face the strictest possible action. Whoever did this will not be spared. I assure you with full confidence," said Pandey.

"As far as the demand to have the investigation conducted by central agencies is concerned, as our Opposition party leaders are demanding, the CBI has investigated before. What happened with the NEET exam? Our state's agency is a competent agency, with clean intentions. We want justice for the students. At the very least, students should not doubt their own state's agencies. They will get justice. Hemant Soren will deliver justice to them, and the Jharkhand government will deliver justice to them," he added.

Investigation Progress and Resignation

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has made 11 arrests in connection with the JPSC paper leak case, while JPSC Chairman L Khiangte tendered his resignation. (ANI)