High drama unfolded in Chennai on Tuesday morning as the Tamil Nadu Police arrested Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin from his home over remarks against actor Trisha.

High drama unfolded in Chennai on Tuesday morning as the Tamil Nadu Police arrested Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin from his home over remarks against actor Trisha. The controversy had erupted when while addressing a protest gathering over the ,

Udhayanidhi took a swipe at chief minister C Joseph Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the chief minister remained unconcerned.

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd shouted, "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi responded with a remark widely interpreted as an offensive double entendre, triggering a political backlash.

Taking to X, Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said Udhayanidhi's "doublemeaning" remark is "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful".

"Truly, even a rogue or thief who has a mother, wife, daughter would not speak so vulgarly. No mother, wife, or daughter would forgive those who speak like that," wrote the BJP leader.

"Arresting and imprisoning Udhayanidhi Stalin for this low-grade speech would bring more credit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister than arresting Markandeyan (DMK MLA). Let us see whether courts

punish this speech or grant bail," Thirupathy said.